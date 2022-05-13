QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 5:05 AM | 4 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.08 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $212.93 million.

• LifeMD LFMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $31.52 million.

• Volta VLTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $8.28 million.

• ProPhase Labs PRPH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

• Better Therapeutics BTTX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stran & Co STRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.63 million.

• Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Embecta EMBC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Honda Motor Co HMC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CSI Compressco CCLP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IMV IMV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Biofrontera BFRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Humacyte HUMA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $240.00 thousand.

• POINT Biopharma Global PNT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Longeveron LGVN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $68.80 million.

• Terran Orbital LLAP is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Applied Blockchain APLD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Orla Mining ORLA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.84 per share on revenue of $60.70 million.

• Hippo Holdings HIPO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.28 million.

• PLx Pharma PLXP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.53 million.

• Superior Drilling Prods SDPI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• New York City REIT NYC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $15.61 million.

• Lightning eMotors ZEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.

• The Real Good Food RGF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $32.47 million.

• EQRx EQRX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $37.82 million.

• Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Greenbrook TMS GBNH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.70 million.

• AEye LIDR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $730.00 thousand.

• Energy Co of Minas Gerais CIG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ReWalk Robotics RWLK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.

