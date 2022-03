Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $338.69 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $440.32 million.

• BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.10 million.

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.77 million.

• CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.19 million.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.

• Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $177.55 million.

• Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $14.78 million.

• iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $186.63 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $142.00 million.

Check out our premarket coverage here .

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.29 million.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.92 million.

• Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $530.00 thousand.

• VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSE:EINC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.64 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $200.07 million.

• Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $18.46 million.

• Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.21 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80.59 million.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $263.23 million.

• GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.26 million.

• Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.

• MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.45 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $486.37 million.

• Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.