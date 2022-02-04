Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Brookfield Business BBU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Brookfield Renewable BEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $728.17 million.
• Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.32 billion.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $18.11 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $157.48 million.
• GrafTech International EAF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $356.00 million.
• Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.92 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Gorman-Rupp GRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $98.28 million.
• Civista Bancshares CIVB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $30.82 million.
• iRadimed IRMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.63 million.
• Meridian Bioscience VIVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $70.29 million.
• Construction Partners ROAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $238.52 million.
• Cboe Global Markets CBOE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $385.74 million.
• Twist Bioscience TWST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $38.33 million.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion.
• Virtus Investment VRTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.92 per share on revenue of $225.70 million.
• Adient ADNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
• Aon AON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
• Air Products & Chemicals APD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
• Eaton Corp ETN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.