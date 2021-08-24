 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 4:29am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $7.86 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion.

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $227.21 million.

• iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $120.82 million.

• PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $228.01 million.

• Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.59 million.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $733.90 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $486.00 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $226.87 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

