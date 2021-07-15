 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 4:26am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $11.52 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $13.17 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $69.45 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $13.96 billion.

• Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $174.31 million.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.25 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $230.07 million.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.94 million.

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $406.88 million.

• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.03 million.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $496.17 million.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $494.03 million.

• BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $113.51 million.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $65.03 million.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $238.63 million.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + AA)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Alcoa
Earnings Preview For Aehr Test Systems
Earnings Outlook For Alcoa
Alcoa's Debt Overview
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com