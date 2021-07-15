Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $11.52 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $13.17 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $69.45 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $13.96 billion.

• Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $174.31 million.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.25 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $230.07 million.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.94 million.

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $406.88 million.

• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.03 million.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $496.17 million.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $494.03 million.

• BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $113.51 million.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $65.03 million.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $238.63 million.