Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $616.76 million.

• Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $41.72 million.

• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.15 per share on revenue of $27.38 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $122.15 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.95 million.

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $23.87 million.

• Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $-3.00 million.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $67.40 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.15 million.

• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.34 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX:FSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.17 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.