Consumer Tech News (Aug 11-Aug 17): Research Says TikTok Favors Chinese Government, Apple Plans Thinner Version Of iPhone 17 & More

A study by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in collaboration with Rutgers University suggests that ByteDance-owned social media platform TikTok‘s algorithm promotes content favoring the Chinese government.

In a bid to enhance its disaster response capabilities, the Tokyo metropolitan government has launched an AI system designed to quickly detect fires and building collapses during major earthquakes.

Gaming

Epic Games is expanding its popular battle royale game Fortnite through a new collaboration with Walt Disney Company DIS, which will introduce a variety of characters from Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

A recent update on Sony Group Corp.‘s SONY PlayStation Store has reignited speculation that Red Dead Redemption could finally be making its way to PC.

Sony officially revealed the lineup of games joining the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog for August 2024, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cult of the Lamb, and Watch Dogs 2.

Krafton, the publisher behind the popular battle royale game PUBG, has officially acquired Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi Rush intellectual property (IP) from Xbox, ensuring the continued development and future of the game studio.

Nintendo has reportedly informed developers that the release of its next gaming console, often referred to as the “Switch 2,” will likely not occur before April 2025.

Valve’s new game, Deadlock, has recently gained considerable traction despite not being officially announced, with the number of concurrent players surpassing 19,000 earlier.

Elon Musk

Tesla, Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk‘s social media platform X is under fire for allegedly using the data of European Union users to train artificial intelligence models without their consent.

Elon Musk has teased the impending launch of the Grok 2 beta version, an advanced AI chatbot developed by his company, xAI.

Smartphones

Apple Inc. AAPL has decided to revise its Photos app in the forthcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, following negative feedback from users.

Apple is rumored to be working on a thinner version of the iPhone 17, which could potentially return the company’s flagship product to meaningful growth.

Apple‘s Indian venture has reportedly crossed the $20 billion revenue threshold in India in just three years of starting manufacturing in the country.

Amid the search for new revenue sources, Apple has reportedly decided to develop a tabletop home device. The device uses a thin robotic arm to move a large, iPad-like screen, offering a twist on home products like Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and Meta’s discontinued portal.

Streaming Platform & Others

In a significant rebranding move, DirecTV is now positioning itself as a streaming service, eliminating the need for a satellite dish to access its content. The company is launching a new ad campaign to communicate this change to its customers.

Following a previous rejection by Apple, music streaming behemoth, Spotify Inc. SPOT, has announced that it will now display its pricing information on its app for Apple devices in the European Union.

Technology

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‘s government has lifted its nine-day ban on Meta Platforms, Inc.‘s META Instagram, following the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media platform’s agreement to comply with Turkey’s demands.

At Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG “Made by Google” event, the tech giant’s AI assistant Gemini faced two consecutive glitches during a live demonstration.

Alphabet’s former CEO and Chair Eric Schmidt discussed the reasons behind Google‘s loss of initiative to ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Google by Alphabet unveiled its latest Pixel 9 series, boasting a sleek design and cutting-edge features, at the Made by Google event.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The initial enthusiasm for the AI capabilities of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.‘s SSNLF Galaxy S24 appears to be dwindling, as shipment momentum has slowed since April, six months after its launch.

In a recent development, SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY has hit a snag in its plans to produce an artificial intelligence (AI) chip that could rival Nvidia Corp. NVDA. The Japanese conglomerate’s negotiations with Intel Corp. INTC have reportedly collapsed due to Intel’s failure to meet SoftBank’s production demands.

Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG Google, walked back his remarks where he blamed the search giant’s focus on work-life balance and remote work for it losing out to AI startups like Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI, and Anthropic.