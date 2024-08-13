'Made By Google' Event Marred By Absence Of 'Demo Spirits' — Gemini Fails Twice During Live Session: Pixel 9 Launch Details Here

On Tuesday, at Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL “Made by Google” event, the tech giant’s AI assistant Gemini faced two consecutive glitches during a live demonstration.

What Happened: The live demo was designed to highlight Gemini’s new features on Android, such as integration with Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep. However, presenter Dave Citron had to go through a somewhat awkward ordeal when the AI refused to provide him an answer.

Citron was asking Gemini to check his calendar for availability for an upcoming Sabrina Carpenter concert in San Francisco. However, the “demo spirits,” decided to take a break, and Gemini after briefly loading got reset, twice.

The Presenter tried to make light of the situation and after the third attempt, this time with a different device, Gemini successfully completed the task, prompting a sigh of relief from Citron and cheers from the audience.

Google Gemini live demo fails twice, requiring the presenter to change phones to get it working pic.twitter.com/kmIzmmbEdb — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) August 13, 2024

Why It Matters: During the same event, Google announced major advancements, key among the launch was the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which has a starting price of $1,099.

Google also launched Pixel 9, the latest iteration of its flagship smartphone. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are slightly smaller in size compared to the new Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Notably, the Pixel 9 is available in a vibrant shade of pink and the starting price for the entry-level Pixel 9 is $799, while the Pixel 9 Pro is priced at $999.

The search and advertising giant also launched its latest foldable innovation in the market, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, touting it as the thinnest foldable yet. The device has a starting price of $1,799.

Moreover, now the Pixel Watch is available in two sizes—41mm and 45mm. The Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349.99 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model and $449.99 for the LTE version, while the 45mm variant is priced at $399.99 for Wi-Fi and $499.99 for LTE.

Google also unveiled its latest Pixel Buds model, integrated with AI-powered features along with improved noise cancellation, enhanced call clarity, and the ability to detect in-person conversations (similar to Apple’s Conversation Awareness setting).

The new Pixel Buds, priced at $229.99, also come with a new twist-to-adjust stabilizer that could prevent the buds from falling out.

Price Action: As of this writing, Alphabet's Class A shares and Class C shares were slightly down reaching $162.69 and $164.52, respectively. During the regular session, both Class A and Class C shares were soaring by 1.51% and 1.21%, respectively, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Google

