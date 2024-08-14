Apple's Tabletop iPad Robot With Limbs Could Make Its Way To Your Home By 2027: Here's What This Twist On Amazon And Meta Products Might Cost

Amid the search for new revenue sources, Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly decided to develop a tabletop home device.

What Happened: The device uses a thin robotic arm to move a large, iPad-like screen, offering a twist on home products like Amazon's Echo Show 10 and Meta's discontinued portal, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The device is expected to function as a central hub for smart home management, a videoconferencing platform, and a remote-controlled home security tool.

It might be controlled using Siri and the upcoming features in Apple Intelligence, including voice commands.

The project, codenamed J595, involves a team of over several hundred people. It was approved by Apple executives in 2022.

However, it formally started ramping up in the last few months. The device is now a priority for Apple, with a potential debut as early as 2026 or 2027.

The tech giant intends to lower the price to around $1000.

The project will be under the leadership of Kevin Lynch, an Apple veteran who was previously involved in the development of self-driving cars, the report noted.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: Cupertino's decision to move into robotics was reportedly part of its effort to capitalize on Apple Intelligence

Earlier in April, it was reported that Apple has been exploring robotics for several years.

However, not all analysts were optimistic about the tech giant's foray into smart home devices.

Previously, while Deepwater's Gene Munster shared optimistic views on Apple's latest plans to dive into the home robotics market, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives suggested that the company focus on only AI.

"For Apple the Street wants Cupertino to focus on one thing to add the golden ecosystem: AI…..and certainly not robots in any form," he stated earlier.

