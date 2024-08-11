Apple Has Reportedly Reversed iOS 18 Photos App Changes In Response To User Criticism: Here's What Happened

Apple Inc. AAPL has decided to revise its Photos app in the forthcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, following negative feedback from users.

What Happened: In the latest weekly “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman noted that the carousel feature, which enabled users to pin specific memories, albums, or content types, has been eliminated from the latest beta version of iOS 18.

“Much of the app was reorganized in a way that was guaranteed to irk some users,” he stated, adding, “So it's perhaps no surprise that Apple removed the new carousel from the most recent beta version of iOS 18.”

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Apple has also made the photo grid more user-friendly and relocated albums higher up in the app to minimize scrolling, he said.

Additionally, saved content has been relocated back into the main photo grid. These modifications are being made as Apple finalizes iOS 18, with plans to integrate the software into the upcoming iPhone 16 line.

Apple’s decision to reverse iOS design changes is not unprecedented. The company has a track record of making alterations based on user feedback, even post-initial release announcements.

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled iOS 18 at its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Previously, it was reported that iOS 18 could be the most pivotal software update in the history of iPhones.

There are several features in this update including Eye Tracking, Vehicle Motion Cues, multiple charging limits, T9 calling, a simpler way to share Wi-Fi passwords between iPhones and Android devices, an improved flashlight interface, and more that have people buzzing with excitement about this development.

Cupertino is expected to release the first stable version of iOS 18 in mid-to-late September, following the iPhone 16 series launch event.

