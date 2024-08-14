Tokyo Turns To AI For Swift Fire and Building Collapse Response Following Japan's Historic 'Megaquake' Alert

In a bid to enhance its disaster response capabilities, the Tokyo metropolitan government has launched an AI system designed to quickly detect fires and building collapses during major earthquakes.

What Happened: The AI system, created by Hitachi Ltd., scrutinizes footage from high-resolution cameras positioned at strategic points throughout Tokyo, reported Japan Today.

It autonomously identifies fires and structural collapses, forwarding this information to relevant agencies such as the police, fire department, and the Japan Self-Defense Forces, the report noted.

The system, which commenced full-scale operation in March, will have two more cameras activated at Tokyo Skytree by the end of the fiscal year through March 2025, extending coverage to nearly all of the capital’s 23 wards.

It analyzes camera footage to detect smoke or structural damage, presenting the data on a screen with detailed reports and maps.

Previously, cameras were operated manually, which made it challenging to gather accurate information immediately after a disaster.

Why It Matters: This development follows Japan’s weather agency issuing its first-ever advisory, warning of a heightened risk of a megaquake along the Nankai Trough.

The warning came after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in the Nankai Trough.

Based on a 2022 damage assessment by the Tokyo metropolitan government, a Nankai Trough megaquake could trigger a tsunami 2 to 2.6 meters high along the Tokyo Bay area, the report stated.

The unprecedented warning also led to the cancellation of an overseas trip by Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, reported The Guardian.

