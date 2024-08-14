PlayStation Plus August 2024: The Witcher 3, Watch Dogs 2, More Join The Lineup

Sony Group Corp. SONY has officially revealed the lineup of games joining the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog for August 2024.

This month’s selection features a robust mix of critically acclaimed titles and fan favorites, headlined by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cult of the Lamb, Watch Dogs 2, and several installments from the Sword Art Online franchise.

The new games will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members starting Aug. 20, 2024.

PlayStation Plus Extra Tier

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4 + PS5)

The beloved open-world RPG set in a dark fantasy world, following the monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. Wild Hearts (PS5)

A monster-hunting game set in a fantasy feudal Japan, where teams hunt down giant nature-infused beasts. Cult of the Lamb (PS4 + PS5)

A unique action-roguelite where players build a cult in a dark, whimsical world. Ride 5 (PS5)

An adrenaline-pumping motorbike racing game with over 35 tracks and 200 bikes. Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

An open-world hacking game set in a fictionalized San Francisco, featuring the hacker Marcus Holloway. Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS4 + PS5)

The culmination of the Sword Art Online series with the largest number of characters and episodes. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

A team-based online fighting game featuring characters from both Naruto and Boruto series. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4)

An action RPG based on the Sword Art Online anime, featuring intense battles and character-driven storytelling. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)

A third-person shooter RPG that brings a fresh take to the Sword Art Online universe. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4)

An action RPG with a focus on character development and exploration in the Sword Art Online world.

PlayStation Plus Premium Tier – Classic Games Catalog

Vacation Simulator (PS VR2)

A whimsical simulation game set in a future where robots try to recreate the concept of human vacations. TimeSplitters (PS4 + PS5)

A classic FPS game where heroes travel through time to stop an evil race known as the TimeSplitters. TimeSplitters 2 (PS4 + PS5)

The sequel to TimeSplitters, offering enhanced graphics and gameplay, with nine time-traveling episodes. TimeSplitters: Future Project (PS4 + PS5)

A continuation of the TimeSplitters series, where players once again battle to alter the future. Sword Art Online: Lost Song (PS4)

An action RPG featuring aerial combat and an expansive world based on the Sword Art Online series.

