Valve's Deadlock Achieves 19,000 Concurrent Players In Early Access

Valve's new game, Deadlock, has recently gained considerable traction despite not being officially announced, with the number of concurrent players surpassing 19,000 earlier today.

SteamDB data shows that Deadlock began attracting attention earlier this month, with its player count peaking at 19,138, earlier today.

The game's early access is currently managed through an invite-only system, where existing players can extend invitations to others, contributing to the increase in participation.

Overview Of Deadlock

Information about Deadlock is limited due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that testers must sign. Consequently, public knowledge is mostly derived from verified screenshots and player feedback.

According to IGN, the game combines elements from hero shooters and MOBAs, including lane-based gameplay similar to DOTA 2 and tower defense mechanics.

Set in a fantasy-steampunk universe, Deadlock integrates these various gameplay aspects into a single experience.

