Why Quantum Shares Are Trading Lower By 45%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Quantum Corporation QMCO fell sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected FY24 financial results and issued FY25 guidance below estimates.

Quantum shares dipped 44.5% to $0.43 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI shares jumped 350% to $1.00 after the company issued an update on the pending acquisition of Spetner Associates.

. shares jumped 350% to $1.00 after the company issued an update on the pending acquisition of Spetner Associates. NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP shares rose 166% to $0.3930 after jumping 30% on Monday.

Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS climbed 80.9% to $2.08 after the company announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp.

. climbed 80.9% to $2.08 after the company announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. Comtech Telecommunications Corp . CMTL rose 65% to $3.5801 after the company announced a new $222 million credit facility.

Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO gained 60.6% to $1.2050. Mustang Bio shares jumped 477% on Monday after the company announced safety and efficacy data from the complete Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, showing an overall response rate of 90% with one patient remaining in complete remission at 31 months.

. gained 60.6% to $1.2050. Mustang Bio shares jumped 477% on Monday after the company announced safety and efficacy data from the complete Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, showing an overall response rate of 90% with one patient remaining in complete remission at 31 months. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SNOA climbed 39.2% to $0.2342 following fourth-quarter results.

Silk Road Medical, Inc SILK jumped 23.8% to $26.83 after the company entered a definitive deal to be acquired by Boston Scientific for $27.50 per share.

jumped 23.8% to $26.83 after the company entered a definitive deal to be acquired by Boston Scientific for $27.50 per share. Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA gained 23.7% to $1.3990 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

gained 23.7% to $1.3990 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Silynxcom Ltd. SYNX gained 20.4% to $3.8826 as the company secured multiple orders from the US Federal and Law Enforcement Organizations of its new tactical system.

gained 20.4% to $3.8826 as the company secured multiple orders from the US Federal and Law Enforcement Organizations of its new tactical system. La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB jumped 17.7% to $40.11.

jumped 17.7% to $40.11. Karooooo Ltd. KARO gained 14.6% to $33.59

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares rose 14.5% to $0.2049 following better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose 14.2% to $2.9811 after the company announced a restructuring plan and new vision for growth.

. rose 14.2% to $2.9811 after the company announced a restructuring plan and new vision for growth. Mynd.ai, Inc. MYND gained 9.7% to $2.7183.

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO gained 9.7% to $25.06 following quarterly results.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY climbed 9.4% to $24.96

. climbed 9.4% to $24.96 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 9% to $4.7305 after signing a 10-launch deal with Japanese firm Synspective in Tokyo.

rose 9% to $4.7305 after signing a 10-launch deal with Japanese firm Synspective in Tokyo. Toast, Inc. TOST gained 8.7% to $24.57.

gained 8.7% to $24.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF rose 7% to $209.00 after Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $214 to $250.

Losers

Solidion Technology Inc. STI shares fell 68.4% to $0.6078.

DermTech, Inc. DMTK fell 58.4% to $0.1383 after the company filed for Chapter 11 protection and implemented a 20% workforce reduction to preserve cash.

Interactive Strength Inc. TRNR shares fell 38.9% to $3.00 after surging 71% on Monday.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. AWIN shares fell 37% to $2.10. Aerwins Technologies named Kiran Sidhu as the company's interim CFO, following resignation of Yinshun He as CFO on June 11. On June 14, the company received final delisting notice from Nasdaq Hearings Panel of Nasdaq Stock Market.

. shares fell 37% to $2.10. Aerwins Technologies named Kiran Sidhu as the company's interim CFO, following resignation of Yinshun He as CFO on June 11. On June 14, the company received final delisting notice from Nasdaq Hearings Panel of Nasdaq Stock Market. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc TSHA shares fell 34.5% to $2.64 after the company announced longer-term clinical data from the ongoing REVEAL Phase 1/2 adolescent and adult trial and initial clinical data from the REVEAL Phase 1/2 pediatric trial of TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome.

shares fell 34.5% to $2.64 after the company announced longer-term clinical data from the ongoing REVEAL Phase 1/2 adolescent and adult trial and initial clinical data from the REVEAL Phase 1/2 pediatric trial of TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL dipped 32.7% to $5.64 after the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on ZN-c3-001, DENALI, and TETON monotherapy studies of Azenosertib following two recent deaths due to presumed sepsis in the DENALI study.

dipped 32.7% to $5.64 after the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on ZN-c3-001, DENALI, and TETON monotherapy studies of Azenosertib following two recent deaths due to presumed sepsis in the DENALI study. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc KAVL declined 29% to $2.97

declined 29% to $2.97 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd SCNI shares fell 28.6% to $4.00 after gaining 60% on Monday.

shares fell 28.6% to $4.00 after gaining 60% on Monday. Alarum Technologies Ltd – ADR ALAR fell 27.3% to $25.11.

fell 27.3% to $25.11. Azitra Inc AZTR dipped 26.2% to $0.16.

dipped 26.2% to $0.16. Autonomix Medical Inc AMIX shares declined 26% to $1.02 as the company announced preliminary results from first five patients in PoC trial for pancreatic cancer pain.

shares declined 26% to $1.02 as the company announced preliminary results from first five patients in PoC trial for pancreatic cancer pain. Haoxi Health Technology Ltd HAO dipped 19.4% to $4.62.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX shares declined 18.6% to $0.62 after jumping over 10% on Monday.

. shares declined 18.6% to $0.62 after jumping over 10% on Monday. Cabaletta Bio Inc CABA shares fell 15.3% to $7.93.

shares fell 15.3% to $7.93. Neurogene Inc NGNE dipped 15.3% to $33.88. The company announced that the first patient in Cohort 2 received high-dose NGN-401 gene therapy in the Phase 1/2 trial for female pediatric patients with Rett syndrome.

dipped 15.3% to $33.88. The company announced that the first patient in Cohort 2 received high-dose NGN-401 gene therapy in the Phase 1/2 trial for female pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc PSNY fell 15% to $0.72. Polestar Automotive recently announced geographic expansion and plans to enter seven new markets during 2025.

fell 15% to $0.72. Polestar Automotive recently announced geographic expansion and plans to enter seven new markets during 2025. Earlyworks Co Ltd – ADR ELWS shares declined 13% to $1.70. Earlyworks regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

shares declined 13% to $1.70. Earlyworks regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH shares fell 12.3% to $0.21.

shares fell 12.3% to $0.21. Skye Bioscience Inc SKYE dipped 12.3% to $9.52. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated Skye Bioscience with an Overweight and maintained a $14 price target.

dipped 12.3% to $9.52. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated Skye Bioscience with an Overweight and maintained a $14 price target. CureVac BV CVAC declined 9.4% to $3.15.

declined 9.4% to $3.15. Novavax Inc NVAX fell 6.2% to $13.18.

fell 6.2% to $13.18. Geron Corp GERN declined 5.4% to $4.42.

