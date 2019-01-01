Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$104.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$95.3M
Earnings History
Quantum Questions & Answers
When is Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) reporting earnings?
Quantum (QMCO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 9, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.01.
What were Quantum’s (NASDAQ:QMCO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $88.2M, which beat the estimate of $87M.
