Why Streamline Health Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower By 23%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM fell sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Streamline Health reported quarterly losses of 5 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.33 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.31 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Streamline Health Solutions shares dipped 23.3% to $0.4902 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

DDC Enterprise Limited DDC surged 101% to $1.04. DDC Enterprise said it has acquired Omsom.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG shares climbed 59.7% to $0.2866.

shares climbed 59.7% to $0.2866. Beamr Imaging Ltd . BMR gained 39.3% to $6.08 after the company announced that its Beamr Cloud solution has achieved Powered by Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc . RNA climbed 27% to $36.56 after the company announced initial AOC 1020 data from the Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE trial demonstrating reductions of greater than 50% in DUX4 regulated genes, trends of functional improvement, and favorable safety and tolerability in people living with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

. climbed 27% to $36.56 after the company announced initial AOC 1020 data from the Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE trial demonstrating reductions of greater than 50% in DUX4 regulated genes, trends of functional improvement, and favorable safety and tolerability in people living with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT jumped 26.6% to $3.99.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc . WLGS shares rose 24.3% to $0.7602 after surging 16% on Tuesday.

. shares rose 24.3% to $0.7602 after surging 16% on Tuesday. MediaCo Holding Inc . MDIA rose 20.5% to $1.92. BestGrowthStocks.com issued comprehensive evaluation of MediaCo Holding Inc.

MediaCo Holding Inc . MDIA rose 20.5% to $1.92. BestGrowthStocks.com issued comprehensive evaluation of MediaCo Holding Inc. Redfin Corporation RDFN gained 18.6% to $7.41.

gained 18.6% to $7.41. Casey’s General Stores, Inc . CASY rose 16.5% to $380.41 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, the company increased its quarterly dividend.

Casey's General Stores, Inc . CASY rose 16.5% to $380.41 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, the company increased its quarterly dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc . HPP surged 15.8% to $5.41.

. surged 15.8% to $5.41. Sunnova Energy International Inc . NOVA jumped 15.6% to $6.15.

Sunnova Energy International Inc . NOVA jumped 15.6% to $6.15. Rentokil Initial plc RTO gained 15.5% to $31.10 following a report suggesting Trian has amassed a stake in the company.

gained 15.5% to $31.10 following a report suggesting Trian has amassed a stake in the company. Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 15.5% to $4.0650 after the company and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical announced 14-month results from the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 2/3 Orbit study.

rose 15.5% to $4.0650 after the company and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical announced 14-month results from the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 2/3 Orbit study. Fenbo Holdings Limited FEBO climbed 15.4% to $14.88.

climbed 15.4% to $14.88. Affirm Holdings, Inc . AFRM gained 13.8% to $38.45. Brittain Resorts & Hotels selected Affirm as exclusive pay over time partner to bring hotel guests a more flexible way to book accommodations.

Affirm Holdings, Inc . AFRM gained 13.8% to $38.45. Brittain Resorts & Hotels selected Affirm as exclusive pay over time partner to bring hotel guests a more flexible way to book accommodations. TeraWulf Inc . WULF rose 13% to $3.92.

. rose 13% to $3.92. Zillow Group, Inc . ZG gained 12.8% to $47.12. Zillow Group Director Jay C Hoag acquired a total of 2,338,036 shares at an average price of $42.76.

Zillow Group, Inc . ZG gained 12.8% to $47.12. Zillow Group Director Jay C Hoag acquired a total of 2,338,036 shares at an average price of $42.76. Oracle Corporation ORCL gained 10.7% to $137.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Oracle posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company also announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud.

gained 10.7% to $137.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Oracle posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company also announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud. Upstart Holdings, Inc . UPST climbed 10.3% to $26.83.

Upstart Holdings, Inc . UPST climbed 10.3% to $26.83. Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 9.9% to $13.58.

rose 9.9% to $13.58. Apple Inc. AAPL gained 3.7% to $214.73.

Losers

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp . TNXP shares dipped 46.2% to $1.1469. Tonix Pharmaceuticals priced its $4 million public offering of 3,753,558 shares of common stock at $1.065 per share.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc . THMO fell 31% to $0.3780 after the Nasdaq denied the company's request for continued listing and the stock will be suspended at the opening of business on June 17.

fell 35.7% to $8.69. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc . THMO fell 31% to $0.3780 after the Nasdaq denied the company's request for continued listing and the stock will be suspended at the opening of business on June 17.

. fell 31% to $0.3780 after the Nasdaq denied the company's request for continued listing and the stock will be suspended at the opening of business on June 17. Nauticus Robotics, Inc . KITT tumbled 31% to $0.1870. The company recently announced that it may now offer and sell shares of common stock offering price of up to $8.4 million from time to time through or to Wainwright.

. tumbled 31% to $0.1870. The company recently announced that it may now offer and sell shares of common stock offering price of up to $8.4 million from time to time through or to Wainwright. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TCON fell 24.1% to $0.82.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc . KWE shares fell 20.1% to $0.8168 after jumping around 17% on Tuesday. KWESST Micro Systems was recently awarded a sub-contract worth up to C$48 million by Thales Canada for software development services.

. shares fell 20.1% to $0.8168 after jumping around 17% on Tuesday. KWESST Micro Systems was recently awarded a sub-contract worth up to C$48 million by Thales Canada for software development services. Vera Bradley, Inc . VRA declined 16.8% to $6.44 following a first-quarter revenue miss and weak FY25 guidance.

. declined 16.8% to $6.44 following a first-quarter revenue miss and weak FY25 guidance. Avinger, Inc. AVGR fell 15.8% to $1.6150.

fell 15.8% to $1.6150. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc . CLDI shares fell 14.1% to $4.1350 after jumping around 32% on Tuesday. Calidi Biotherapeutics recently announced collaboration with SIGA Technologies to advance Calidi’s RTNova virotherapy for lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc . CLDI shares fell 14.1% to $4.1350 after jumping around 32% on Tuesday. Calidi Biotherapeutics recently announced collaboration with SIGA Technologies to advance Calidi's RTNova virotherapy for lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc . RETO declined 12.4% to $2.19.

. declined 12.4% to $2.19. PetMed Express, Inc . PETS shares fell 12.1% to $4.1350 following mixed fourth-quarter results. The company said results were negatively impacted by a challenging macro environment and industry dynamics.

PetMed Express, Inc . PETS shares fell 12.1% to $4.1350 following mixed fourth-quarter results. The company said results were negatively impacted by a challenging macro environment and industry dynamics. SmartKem, Inc . SMTK declined 11.7% to $6.10.

. declined 11.7% to $6.10. Sify Technologies Limited SIFY dipped 9.9% to $0.4036.

Sify Technologies Limited SIFY dipped 9.9% to $0.4036. Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. LPA fell 8.2% to $15.84

fell 8.2% to $15.84 Oblong, Inc. OBLG fell 8.1% to $0.1847 after declining 5% on Tuesday. Obglong recently signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Dwellwell Analytics.

