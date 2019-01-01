QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
89.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
25.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SmartKem Inc focuses on the design, development, industrialization, and technology transfer of low temp, solution-deposited organic semiconductors for transistor backplanes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SmartKem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SmartKem (SMTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SmartKem (OTCQB: SMTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SmartKem's (SMTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SmartKem.

Q

What is the target price for SmartKem (SMTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SmartKem

Q

Current Stock Price for SmartKem (SMTK)?

A

The stock price for SmartKem (OTCQB: SMTK) is $3.5 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:44:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SmartKem (SMTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SmartKem.

Q

When is SmartKem (OTCQB:SMTK) reporting earnings?

A

SmartKem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SmartKem (SMTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SmartKem.

Q

What sector and industry does SmartKem (SMTK) operate in?

A

SmartKem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.