Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM fell sharply during Monday’s session.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani downgraded CommScope from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $2.1 to $2.

CommScope shares dipped 6.9% to $2.2150 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT shares jumped 135% to $15.99 after the company announced denifanstat in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial achieved statistically significant results on the primary and multiple secondary endpoints.

gained 40% to $5.36. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. BFRG jumped 37% to $6.70.

jumped 37% to $6.70. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT surged 34.1% to $0.1376.

surged 34.1% to $0.1376. Fisker Inc. FSR shares gained 32.4% to $1.0450. Fisker filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding amendments with its 2025 convertible notes investor.

gained 28.5% to $2.25. Rumble Inc. RUM surged 25.6% to $4.51 after the company announced a partnership with Barstool Sports.

surged 25.6% to $4.51 after the company announced a partnership with Barstool Sports. Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO jumped 24.9% to $0.5641.

jumped 24.9% to $0.5641. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC rose 24% to $32.70 after Ron DeSantis ended his presidential campaign. Digital World Acquisition Corp is the business combination partner of Trump Media & Technology Group.

rose 24% to $32.70 after Ron DeSantis ended his presidential campaign. Digital World Acquisition Corp is the business combination partner of Trump Media & Technology Group. Fresh2 Group Limited FRES gained 22.5% to $0.4900.

gained 22.5% to $0.4900. Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 21.3% to $1.0298.

rose 21.3% to $1.0298. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS shares climbed 17.1% to $2.8577 after the company announced an agreement to divest ophthalmology franchise to Sandoz in $170 million upfront all cash deal.

rose 16.3% to $2.0250. CXApp Inc. CXAI gained 15% to $1.3098.

gained 15% to $1.3098. NuStar Energy L.P. NS rose 14.2% to $20.59 after Sunoco announced it will acquire the company in an all-equity transaction valued at roughly $7.3 billion.

rose 14.2% to $20.59 after Sunoco announced it will acquire the company in an all-equity transaction valued at roughly $7.3 billion. Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 13.3% to $37.06.

gained 13.3% to $37.06. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE climbed 12.6% to $7.53 after the company and JetBlue Airways announced Friday that they will appeal a ruling blocking their proposed merger.

climbed 12.6% to $7.53 after the company and JetBlue Airways announced Friday that they will appeal a ruling blocking their proposed merger. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 11.3% to $46.98.

rose 11.3% to $46.98. Fastly, Inc. FSLY gained 10.3% to $20.69 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised its price target from $11 to $20.

shares gained 6.4% to $0.3110 after gaining around 9% on Friday. Genius Group recently announced closing of $8.25 million public offering. StoneCo Ltd. STNE rose 5.7% to $18.00. Goldman Sachs analyst Tito Labarta upgraded StoneCo from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $21.

Losers

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares fell 39.2% to $0.4928. Virios Therapeutics announced plans to advance development of IMC-2 as treatment for symptoms associated with long-COVID.

shares fell 39.2% to $0.4928. Virios Therapeutics announced plans to advance development of IMC-2 as treatment for symptoms associated with long-COVID. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 30.9% to $3.11. Processa Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans to expand the development of Next Generation Capecitabine into the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

fell 30.9% to $3.11. Processa Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans to expand the development of Next Generation Capecitabine into the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE fell 25.8% to $2.85. Nuvve recently announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.

fell 25.8% to $2.85. Nuvve recently announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split. Hongli Group Inc. HLP dipped 25.7% to $2.45.

dipped 25.7% to $2.45. Agrify Corporation AGFY shares fell 19.8% to $0.8495 after declining around 23% on Friday. Agrify recently entered into a multi-million dollar sales agreement with Ocean Deep/Golden Lake Business Park.

shares fell 19.8% to $0.8495 after declining around 23% on Friday. Agrify recently entered into a multi-million dollar sales agreement with Ocean Deep/Golden Lake Business Park. NexImmune, Inc. NEXI declined 19.4% to $5.64.

declined 19.4% to $5.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM fell 19.1% to $55.17 amid the company placing its CFO on leave due to an investigation studying accounting practices and procedures related to the company's nutrition segment. ADM said it now expects an adjusted earnings per share of $6.90 for the fiscal year ended Dec. 2023.

dipped 18% to $0.91 Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares fell 17.2% to $0.0929 after gaining 9% on Friday.

shares fell 17.2% to $0.0929 after gaining 9% on Friday. MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 14.6% to $2.09.

fell 14.6% to $2.09. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS declined 13.4% to $0.2979. Intelligent Bio Solutions said that DGP Plc has selected the revolutionary portable intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system to enable in-house drug testing.

declined 13.4% to $0.2979. Intelligent Bio Solutions said that DGP Plc has selected the revolutionary portable intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system to enable in-house drug testing. WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA shares dipped 11.7% to $0.0940 after declining over 3% on Friday.

fell 11.1% to $0.1202 after falling 6% on Wednesday. C3is shares dipped 64% on Friday after the company announced pricing of its $7 million upsized underwritten public offering. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc MIMO declined 10.3% to $0.1895 after surging 24% on Friday. Airspan recently announced a partnership with GCT Semiconductor to develop an RF module.

fell 9.7% to $78.80 after the company reported its phase 3 study in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer did not meet primary endpoints. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF declined 6.5% to $147.62. Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $137 to $168.

