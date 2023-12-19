Why Compugen Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 200%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Compugen Ltd. CGEN shares rose sharply during Tuesday’s session after Gilead announced an agreement with the company to exclusively license its novel pre-clinical immunotherapy program.

Compugen shares jumped 204.1% to $2.22 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS gained 73% to $0.4853. Intelligent Bio Solutions received National Association of Testing Authorities accreditation for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Solution.

gained 73% to $0.4853. Intelligent Bio Solutions received National Association of Testing Authorities accreditation for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Solution. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares surged 64% to $1.6601. Panbela Therapeutics shares jumped 120% on Monday after US WorldMeds received FDA approval of eflornithine.

shares surged 64% to $1.6601. Panbela Therapeutics shares jumped 120% on Monday after US WorldMeds received FDA approval of eflornithine. Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL climbed 49.2% to $151.96 after jumping around 264% on Monday.

climbed 49.2% to $151.96 after jumping around 264% on Monday. ProSomnus, Inc. OSA gained 27.6% to $0.8017. ProSomnus announced data published by Cureus Journal of Medical Science showed successful treatment of obstructive sleep apnea with prosomnus precision oral appliance devices.

gained 27.6% to $0.8017. ProSomnus announced data published by Cureus Journal of Medical Science showed successful treatment of obstructive sleep apnea with prosomnus precision oral appliance devices. Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD shares gained 27.4% to $1.7266 after the company inked a new business cooperation in software development of information technology system.

shares gained 27.4% to $1.7266 after the company inked a new business cooperation in software development of information technology system. MIND Technology, Inc. MIND rose 23.1% to $5.86.

rose 23.1% to $5.86. Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH rose 21.1% to $6.20.

rose 21.1% to $6.20. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc OPXS gained 18.2% to $4.86.

gained 18.2% to $4.86. Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA jumped 16.3% to $15.32. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy Intl from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $13 to $26.

jumped 16.3% to $15.32. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy Intl from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $13 to $26. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 16% to $3.6450.

rose 16% to $3.6450. LogicMark, Inc. LGMK gained 15.7% to $1.0650.

gained 15.7% to $1.0650. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT climbed 13.8% to $2.0825. HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated Checkpoint Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $34 price target.

climbed 13.8% to $2.0825. HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated Checkpoint Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $34 price target. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 13.6% to $49.64 after the company announced it has expanded its services to self-checkout at Walmart stores.

gained 13.6% to $49.64 after the company announced it has expanded its services to self-checkout at Walmart stores. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT gained 13.2% to $3.17. Roth MKM downgraded PureCycle Technologies from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.

gained 13.2% to $3.17. Roth MKM downgraded PureCycle Technologies from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $3. bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 12.2% to $1.57.

rose 12.2% to $1.57. Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 9.4% to $19.72 after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $15 to $31.

gained 9.4% to $19.72 after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $15 to $31. Chewy, Inc. CHWY rose 7.1% to $23.22. Jefferies initiated coverage on Chewy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $27.

rose 7.1% to $23.22. Jefferies initiated coverage on Chewy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 6% to $21.09. Marathon Digital entered into a definitive agreement Tuesday to acquire two Bitcoin mining sites for $178.6 million.

Losers

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN fell 49.3% to $0.3501 after the company reported pricing of $1.5 million registered direct offering.

fell 49.3% to $0.3501 after the company reported pricing of $1.5 million registered direct offering. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares fell 45.6% to $1.17 after the company priced its $5 million public offering.

shares fell 45.6% to $1.17 after the company priced its $5 million public offering. CureVac N.V. CVAC declined 35.7% to $3.7384. CureVac announced decision of German Federal Patent Court in broad patent litigation with BioNTech SE.

declined 35.7% to $3.7384. CureVac announced decision of German Federal Patent Court in broad patent litigation with BioNTech SE. ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO fell 34.7% to $0.3001. ETAO International received a staff determination letter, on Dec. 13, 2023, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

fell 34.7% to $0.3001. ETAO International received a staff determination letter, on Dec. 13, 2023, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL declined 32.4% to $3.24.

declined 32.4% to $3.24. Banzai International, Inc. BNZI fell 26.5% to $4.5006.

fell 26.5% to $4.5006. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX declined 20.2% to $2.4150 after the company disclosed the pricing of a public offering.

declined 20.2% to $2.4150 after the company disclosed the pricing of a public offering. AEye, Inc. LIDR fell 18.8% to $0.0820. Representatives of Continental informed AEye that Continental intends to discontinue the parties' joint lidar development program, including any further development of the HRL131 lidar product line.

fell 18.8% to $0.0820. Representatives of Continental informed AEye that Continental intends to discontinue the parties' joint lidar development program, including any further development of the HRL131 lidar product line. Invivyd, Inc. IVVD fell 16.4% to $3.00. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $1 to $4.

fell 16.4% to $3.00. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $1 to $4. Biomerica, Inc. BMRA shares fell 16.3% to $1.3798. Biomerica shares gained around 67% on Monday after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Hp Detect ELISA test product.

shares fell 16.3% to $1.3798. Biomerica shares gained around 67% on Monday after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Hp Detect ELISA test product. BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI declined 16.3% to $0.1461. Following stockholder approval, BIO-Key announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

declined 16.3% to $0.1461. Following stockholder approval, BIO-Key announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares fell 14.2% to $2.6180 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $150 million of common stock.

shares fell 14.2% to $2.6180 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $150 million of common stock. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA fell 14% to $0.92 after surging 38% on Monday.

fell 14% to $0.92 after surging 38% on Monday. Diversified Energy Co PLC DEC declined 12% to $15.77.

declined 12% to $15.77. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc TCRT fell 10.6% to $0.0513 after jumping 26% on Monday.

fell 10.6% to $0.0513 after jumping 26% on Monday. uniQure N.V. QURE fell 9.8% to $7.20 after announcing updated interim data on Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130 gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

fell 9.8% to $7.20 after announcing updated interim data on Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130 gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease. iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT fell 8.3% to $2.1193 after jumping over 35% on Monday.

