Why Compugen Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 200%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Loading...
Shares of Compugen Ltd. CGEN shares rose sharply during Tuesday’s session after Gilead announced an agreement with the company to exclusively license its novel pre-clinical immunotherapy program.
Compugen shares jumped 204.1% to $2.22 on Tuesday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS gained 73% to $0.4853. Intelligent Bio Solutions received National Association of Testing Authorities accreditation for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Solution.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares surged 64% to $1.6601. Panbela Therapeutics shares jumped 120% on Monday after US WorldMeds received FDA approval of eflornithine.
- Jin Medical International Ltd.ZJYL climbed 49.2% to $151.96 after jumping around 264% on Monday.
- ProSomnus, Inc. OSA gained 27.6% to $0.8017. ProSomnus announced data published by Cureus Journal of Medical Science showed successful treatment of obstructive sleep apnea with prosomnus precision oral appliance devices.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD shares gained 27.4% to $1.7266 after the company inked a new business cooperation in software development of information technology system.
- MIND Technology, Inc. MIND rose 23.1% to $5.86.
- Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH rose 21.1% to $6.20.
- Optex Systems Holdings, Inc OPXS gained 18.2% to $4.86.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA jumped 16.3% to $15.32. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy Intl from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $13 to $26.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 16% to $3.6450.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK gained 15.7% to $1.0650.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT climbed 13.8% to $2.0825. HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated Checkpoint Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $34 price target.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 13.6% to $49.64 after the company announced it has expanded its services to self-checkout at Walmart stores.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT gained 13.2% to $3.17. Roth MKM downgraded PureCycle Technologies from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 12.2% to $1.57.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 9.4% to $19.72 after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $15 to $31.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY rose 7.1% to $23.22. Jefferies initiated coverage on Chewy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $27.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 6% to $21.09. Marathon Digital entered into a definitive agreement Tuesday to acquire two Bitcoin mining sites for $178.6 million.
Losers
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN fell 49.3% to $0.3501 after the company reported pricing of $1.5 million registered direct offering.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares fell 45.6% to $1.17 after the company priced its $5 million public offering.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC declined 35.7% to $3.7384. CureVac announced decision of German Federal Patent Court in broad patent litigation with BioNTech SE.
- ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO fell 34.7% to $0.3001. ETAO International received a staff determination letter, on Dec. 13, 2023, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.
- Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL declined 32.4% to $3.24.
- Banzai International, Inc. BNZI fell 26.5% to $4.5006.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX declined 20.2% to $2.4150 after the company disclosed the pricing of a public offering.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR fell 18.8% to $0.0820. Representatives of Continental informed AEye that Continental intends to discontinue the parties' joint lidar development program, including any further development of the HRL131 lidar product line.
- Invivyd, Inc. IVVD fell 16.4% to $3.00. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $1 to $4.
- Biomerica, Inc. BMRA shares fell 16.3% to $1.3798. Biomerica shares gained around 67% on Monday after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Hp Detect ELISA test product.
- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI declined 16.3% to $0.1461. Following stockholder approval, BIO-Key announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares fell 14.2% to $2.6180 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $150 million of common stock.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA fell 14% to $0.92 after surging 38% on Monday.
- Diversified Energy Co PLC DEC declined 12% to $15.77.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc TCRT fell 10.6% to $0.0513 after jumping 26% on Monday.
- uniQure N.V. QURE fell 9.8% to $7.20 after announcing updated interim data on Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130 gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
- iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT fell 8.3% to $2.1193 after jumping over 35% on Monday.
Now Read This: How To Earn $500 A Month From General Mills Stock Ahead of Quarterly Earnings Report
Loading...
Loading...
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading IdeasMid-Day MoversTop Gainers