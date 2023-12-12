Why Johnson Controls International Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 6%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc JCI moved lower during Tuesday’s session following weak quarterly results.

Johnson Controls reported fourth-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.7% year-on-year to $6.91 billion (+2% organically), missing the consensus of $7.09 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.05 (+6% Y/Y) below the consensus of $1.09, according to Benzinga Pro.

Johnson Controls International shares fell 6.2% to $53.05 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares jumped 140.5% to $9.14 after the company entered into definitive agreement to acquire Evofem Biosciences.

shares jumped 140.5% to $9.14 after the company entered into definitive agreement to acquire Evofem Biosciences. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC gained 57.5% to $1.8590 after the company announced a license and research collaboration with Merck to discover and develop degrader-antibody conjugates.

gained 57.5% to $1.8590 after the company announced a license and research collaboration with Merck to discover and develop degrader-antibody conjugates. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. CADL shares climbed 48% to $1.24 after the company announced it received FDA Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in pancreatic cancer.

shares climbed 48% to $1.24 after the company announced it received FDA Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in pancreatic cancer. Icosavax, Inc. ICVX rose climbed 47.1% to $15.43 after AstraZeneca announced plans to buy Icosavax in a deal valued at up to $1.1 billion. Concurrently, Icosavax released topline interim results for its Phase 2 study of IVX-A12, a combination virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate targeting both respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

rose climbed 47.1% to $15.43 after AstraZeneca announced plans to buy Icosavax in a deal valued at up to $1.1 billion. Concurrently, Icosavax released topline interim results for its Phase 2 study of IVX-A12, a combination virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate targeting both respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. CLIN gained 41.3% to $6.71. Clean Earth and Alternus Energy announced continuation of business combination close process.

gained 41.3% to $6.71. Clean Earth and Alternus Energy announced continuation of business combination close process. Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH shares rose 24.1% to $0.2022 after gaining over 5% on Monday.

shares rose 24.1% to $0.2022 after gaining over 5% on Monday. Spectaire Holdings Inc. SPEC gained 23.7% to $2.1286. Spectaire announced manufacturing financing agreement to enable mass production.

gained 23.7% to $2.1286. Spectaire announced manufacturing financing agreement to enable mass production. Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 18% to $3.4650.

rose 18% to $3.4650. IN8bio, Inc. INAB gained 17.8% to $1.5080 after the company announced updated data from its Phase 1 investigator-sponsored trial of INB-100 in patients with hematologic malignancies.

gained 17.8% to $1.5080 after the company announced updated data from its Phase 1 investigator-sponsored trial of INB-100 in patients with hematologic malignancies. Pineapple Financial Inc. PAPL rose 13.9% to $2.29.

rose 13.9% to $2.29. Intchains Group Limited ICG gained 13.5% to $10.16.

gained 13.5% to $10.16. Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC rose 12.2% to $66.09 following first-quarter results.

rose 12.2% to $66.09 following first-quarter results. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. HRYU shares surged 11.2% to $0.70 after jumping 40% on Monday.

shares surged 11.2% to $0.70 after jumping 40% on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA gained 9.8% to $35.68.

gained 9.8% to $35.68. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE jumped 9.2% to $50.42. Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping announced plans to combine.

jumped 9.2% to $50.42. Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping announced plans to combine. Blue Bird Corporation BLBD shares rose 9.1% to $23.80 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter and increased its FY24 revenue forecast.

shares rose 9.1% to $23.80 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter and increased its FY24 revenue forecast. Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS gained 7.8% to $6.58.

Losers

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. ACHV shares fell 41.9% to $3.1686. Achieve Life Sciences said NDA Filing timing may be delayed to address FDA feedback on drug product candidate, Cytisinicline. Oppenheimer maintained Achieve Life Sciences with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $18.

shares fell 41.9% to $3.1686. Achieve Life Sciences said NDA Filing timing may be delayed to address FDA feedback on drug product candidate, Cytisinicline. Oppenheimer maintained Achieve Life Sciences with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Boqii Holding Limited BQ fell 37.7% to $1.3824.

fell 37.7% to $1.3824. Green Giant Inc. GGE declined 36.7% to $0.0962 as the company announced pricing of public offering.

declined 36.7% to $0.0962 as the company announced pricing of public offering. SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH fell 30.3% to $0.4999 after jumping 20% on Monday.

fell 30.3% to $0.4999 after jumping 20% on Monday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. HCDI fell 26.8% to $0.4975. Harbor Custom Development voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

fell 26.8% to $0.4975. Harbor Custom Development voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares fell 26% to $0.32 after climbing over 23% on Monday.

shares fell 26% to $0.32 after climbing over 23% on Monday. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. AAGR declined 20% to $0.8747.

declined 20% to $0.8747. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. ADEX fell 17.7% to $6.05.

fell 17.7% to $6.05. Nogin, Inc. NOGN fell 17.5% to $0.1402.

fell 17.5% to $0.1402. Bon Natural Life Limited BON fell 17.1% to $0.4974.

fell 17.1% to $0.4974. Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL declined 11.2% to $4.4201.

declined 11.2% to $4.4201. Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares fell 11.1% to $0.3598.

shares fell 11.1% to $0.3598. Oracle Corporation ORCL fell 10.3% to $103.32. Oracle reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.

fell 10.3% to $103.32. Oracle reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE dipped 10.1% to $3.2550.

dipped 10.1% to $3.2550. Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND fell 9.1% to $2.7650. Clearmind Medicine filed for mixed shelf of up to $50 million.

fell 9.1% to $2.7650. Clearmind Medicine filed for mixed shelf of up to $50 million. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares fell 8.8% to $4.2050. Lucid Group disclosed that CFO Sherry House is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

shares fell 8.8% to $4.2050. Lucid Group disclosed that CFO Sherry House is resigning to pursue other opportunities. Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 8.7% to $47.79. Needham reiterated Arcellx with a Buy and maintained a $65 price target.

fell 8.7% to $47.79. Needham reiterated Arcellx with a Buy and maintained a $65 price target. GoPro, Inc. GPRO declined 8.4% to $3.28. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.

declined 8.4% to $3.28. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $4 to $3. SilverBow Resources, Inc. SBOW dipped 7.7% to $27.65. SilverBow Resources announced the upsize and pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of its common by an affiliate of Strategic Value Partners, LLC.

dipped 7.7% to $27.65. SilverBow Resources announced the upsize and pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of its common by an affiliate of Strategic Value Partners, LLC. Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK shares fell 3.4% to $33.17. Kinetik reported the pricing of an upsized underwritten secondary offering of 6,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock by Apache Midstream LLC at a price of $31.50 per share.

Now Read This: Don't Miss These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Health Care Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts