Why Monro Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- CaliberCos Inc. CWD shares jumped 65.6% to $9.94 amid post-IPO volatility.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB rose 58% to $2.42 after the company announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for a patent application involving EB-373, the company's new chemical entity psilocin prodrug.
- WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS gained 41.6% to $1.87 on above-average volume.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. ALIM gained 38.3% to $2.87 after the company announced it acquired U.S. commercial rights to YUTIQ.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. UBP jumped 28.5% to $19.72.
- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU shares climbed 28.1% to $0.7555 after dropping around 13% on Wednesday. SeaStar Medical Holding recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter EPS.
- Eltek Ltd. ELTK gained 27.6% to $5.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- SciPlay Corporation SCPL shares climbed 26.4% to $19.66 after Light & Wonder announced a proposal to acquire the remaining public shares of the company.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP gained 23.4% to $1.58. CNS Pharmaceuticals recently posted a first-quarter loss of $2.59 per share.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. UBA rose 19.4% to $20.23. Regency Centers announced plans to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in all-stock transaction valued at $1.4 billion.
- Hawkins, Inc. HWKN climbed 16.5% to $50.15 following quarterly results.
- Aemetis, Inc. AMTX climbed 16.1% to $2.4150. Aemetis RNG production facility received EPA approval for D3 RIN generation.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX climbed 14.8% to $0.6999 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT rose 13% to $4.9250.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 11% to $0.46.
- Dole plc DOLE jumped 10.6% to $13.20 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO gained 10.5% to $138.12 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE climbed 9.9% to $34.88 after posting a profit for the third quarter.
- Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI gained 8.6% to $36.95 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued guidance.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP shares rose 8% to $1.35 after dropping 10% on Wednesday. The company recently said loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $11.3 million versus a year-ago loss from operations of around $8.8 million.
- DLocal Limited DLO shares rose 7.3% to $15.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. FBIO shares dropped 24% to $0.5120. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss.
- Tingo Group, Inc. TIO shares dipped 22.9% to $3.93 after gaining around 33% on Wednesday. Tingo Group recently reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS fell 21.9% to $0.7798 after the company reported a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Smart for Life, Inc.. SMFL fell 21.1% to $2.6432 after the company reported a $1.58 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. WLMS dropped 20.4% to $0.74 following first-quarter results.
- Bowlero Corp. BOWL fell 19.9% to $11.26 after the company reported third-quarter results.
- BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL dropped 18% to $0.1385. The company recent posted strong quarterly results.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dropped 17% to $0.1851. Troika Media Group recently reported revenue of $59.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG shares fell 16.6% to $7.10 after 10x Genomics won a permanent injunction against the company's CosMx products.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 13.8% to $0.6034 after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
- Monro, Inc. MNRO dipped 13.4% to $42.38 after the company posted fourth-quarter results and announced an agreement to eliminate Class C preferred stock.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 12.6% to $0.76.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN fell 12.5% to $1.89. Sientra recently announced the FDA granted a 510(k) clearance for the company's novel Portfinder technology.
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD dipped 12.3% to $13.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued 1Q24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB fell 12.2% to $2.8250 after the company reported a decline in Q1 deliveries.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT dropped 11.6% to $66.15 after the company issued weak financial guidance for Q1 and FY24.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 10.1% to $3.0573.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV dropped 9.9% to $1.9192.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO dropped 9.4% to $5.21.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS fell 9% to $18.58 following fourth-quarter results.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC dropped 7.3% to $6.85.
- Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO fell 7% to $1.8605. Eightco's Forever 8 inked inventory management agreement with Prominent Electronics Distributor Mobi-hub.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT dropped 5.5% to $13.07. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharma from Outperform to Market Perform.
