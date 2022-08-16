Why IZEA Worldwide Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 30%: Here Are 37 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. IZEA shares rose 30.8% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 96% year-over-year to $12.58 million, beating the consensus of $9.75 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares rose 29.9% to $1.65 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation TGA rose 20% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares rose 17.5% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ rose 16.3% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed and Dante Genomics announced full commercial availability of ColoAlert in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.
- Energy Services of America Corporation ESOA rose 15.6% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Energy Services Of America posted Q2 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $51.17 million.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA rose 13.4% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after declining 19% on Monday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 13.1% to $0.8880 in pre-market trading. The company issued an update on Jorgl activist group litigation. AIM ImmunoTech, on Monday, posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- GigaMedia Limited GIGM rose 12.9% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after jumping over 41% on Monday. GigaMedia, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares rose 12.8% to $8.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported closing of upsized $9.2 million initial public offering, Nasdaq listing, and full exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 12.6% to $0.8259 in pre-market trading after dropping around 32% on Monday. Embark Technology, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO rose 11.8% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after reporting its final audited results for the year ended 31 March 2022.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 11.3% to $5.21 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares rose 10.1% to $19.52 in pre-market trading. Magic Empire shares jumped over 115% on Monday on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month.
- Uxin Limited UXIN rose 9.4% to $0.6776 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc.UBX rose 9.2% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. UNITY Biotechnology recently disclosed positive 12 and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS rose 8.9% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted a profit for the first quarter.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN rose 8.1% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 6.5% to $6.77 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 sales.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Save Foods, Inc. SVFD shares fell 31.9% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of a public offering of 1,600,000 shares at $3.00 per share.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares fell 20.7% to $0.1628 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q2 loss and announced worse-than-expected sales results.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL fell 17.7% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN fell 17.7% to $4.02 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider loss for its second quarter.
- Polished.com Inc. POL fell 14.6% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Polished.com said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $145 million to $150 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $156.15 million.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 14.1% to $8.94 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
- GAN Limited GAN fell 13.6% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT fell 12.1% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 99% on Monday.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 10.8% to $0.24 in pre-market trading.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS fell 10% to $11.48 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. VISL fell 9.5% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK shares fell 9.3% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ fell 9.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Helbiz posted a Q2 loss of $0.57 per share.
- Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN fell 8.6% to $14.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $55.0 million of shares in upsized offering of common stock.
- Arcimoto, Inc. FUV fell 7.9% to $2.81 in pre-market trading following weak Q2 results. Arcimoto also said due to uncertainty caused by supply chain headwinds co. will not meet prior FY production guidance.
- Cinedigm Corp. CIDM fell 7.4% to $0.7068 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the first quarter.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR fell 6.3% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a drop in Q2 sales and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO shares fell 6.2% to $0.8290 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
