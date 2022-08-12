Why Is Toast Trading Higher By 20%: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares rose 66.9% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently announced voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR shares rose 37.4% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C Meeting to obtain its feedback on the information needed to resolve CTI-1601's current clinical hold.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE rose 32% to $5.28 in pre-market trading.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY shares rose 27.7% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 22.3% to $0.2225 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Thursday.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO shares rose 21% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Toast, Inc. TOST shares rose 19.8% to $21.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 guidance.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD rose 19.8% to $5.98 in pre-market trading.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. NLTX rose 14.6% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Neoleukin Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.28 per share.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. WHLM rose 14% to $5.73 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a decline in quarterly earnings.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 12.3% to $0.2240 in pre-market trading after gaining 26% on Thursday. The company, on Tuesday, announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 11.6% to $0.2951 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 11.3% to $0.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. The company’s Adimune therapeutic program, last month, completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
- ironSource Ltd. IS rose 8.8% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. ironSource shares dropped around 8% on Thursday after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target from $13 to $5.42.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD rose 7.1% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 5.4% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA rose 5.3% to $3.58 in pre-market trading. Ginkgo Bioworks shares gained around 9% on Thursday after Synlogic announced a new drug candidate for the treatment of gout developed in partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks.
Losers
Losers
- Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 31.7% to $8.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 27.8% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX shares fell 25.7% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares fell 20.4% to $14.19 in pre-market trading. Treasure Global shares jumped around 345% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Dave Inc. DAVE fell 17.3% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 15.8% to $191.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak full-year 2022 guidance.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 14.7% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider quarterly loss.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS fell 14.7% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after jumping around 79% on Thursday. The company reported its Q2 earnings Tuesday.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY fell 12.5% to $1.75 in pre-market trading. Rockley Photonics posted a Q2 loss of $0.82 per share.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY fell 12.4% to $21.30 in pre-market trading following weak Q2 sales.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 12.4% to $16.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Thursday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX shares fell 12.2% to $0.2742 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK fell 11.3% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported Q2 results.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 10.5% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 10% to $0.5402 in pre-market trading. Esports Entertainment Group shares jumped 32% on Thursday after Massachusetts Governor Baker on Wednesday signed a sports betting bill into law.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE fell 10% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- PolarityTE, Inc PTE fell 8.5% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
