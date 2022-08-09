GameStop, Signify Health And Some Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.
- CyberOptics Corporation CYBE climbed 29% to settle at $53.03 after Nordson said it would acquire the CyberOptics for $54 per share.
- Professional Holding Corp. PFHD gained 28% to close at $29.65 after Seacoast announced an agreement to acquire the company in a transaction valued at $488.6 million.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL gained 20.6% to close at $117.00 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV jumped 19.9% to settle at $13.21.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 17.8% to close at $150.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Wayfair Inc. W jumped 15.3% to close at $71.85. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $65.
- Nuvei Corporation NVEI gained 12.1% to close at $42.06.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI jumped 11.5% to settle at $17.03.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS gained 11.5% to settle at $59.19 after the company and Qualcomm announced they will more than double their global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 11% to close at $22.05. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 10.3% to close at $4.30. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher amid continued legalization optimism.
- AppLovin Corporation APP jumped 10.1% to close at $40.14. Shares of software companies traded higher amid a pullback in treasury yields.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 9.9% to close at $36.79.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 9.8% to settle at $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR jumped 9.3% to close at $141.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- RingCentral, Inc. RNG gained 9.2% to close at $52.15 after MKM Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $80 price target.
- Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV gained 9.1% to settle at $29.84.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST climbed 9% to close at $32.27.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS gained 8.8% to settle at $40.61. Goldman Sachs maintained Doximity with a Buy and lowered the price target from $53 to $46.
- GameStop Corp. GME climbed 8.6% to settle at $43.45 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
- Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 8.3% to close at $258.59.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 8% to close at $23.96 on continued volatility. The company recently reported Q2 earnings and the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 8% to close at $26.58 in sympathy with competitor Monday.com which reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and full year guidance.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 5.4% to settle at $10.27.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.3% to close at $98.02 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 4.8% to close at $106.74 amid positive commentary from analysts at JP Morgan and Guggenheim.
