41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares rose 60.2% to $1.7136. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 68% on Thursday after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT rose 36.9% to $1.12. Oncternal Therapeutics presented updated interim data for zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib at ASCO 2022.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 25.3% to $2.58 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an $8 price target.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP shares rose 25% to $16.50. PMV Pharmaceuticals announced initial PC14586 Phase 1 clinical data to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting June 7.

Merus N.V. MRUS gained 23.3% to $17.24. Merus announced the publication of abstract of Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB rose 21.8% to $10.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT surged 20.2% to $19.98.

Farfetch Limited FTCH gained 18.8% to $9.13 following Q1 results.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA jumped 18.6% to $3.8450.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN jumped 18.5% to $7.73.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA jumped 18.3% to $11.40. European Union has agreed to buy Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex, Tecoviriat from Siga in the US.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA gained 18% to $2.62.

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC shares rose 17.2% to $5.34. Solo Brands recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Express, Inc. EXPR jumped 16% to $2.9575. Express recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised its FY22 guidance.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. CARV jumped 15.6% to $11.29.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 15.6% to $9.38.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 15.2% to $2.6150.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC gained 15.2% to $3.7548.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN surged 14.3% to $7.45.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 12% to $49.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 11.4% to $421.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 net sales guidance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE rose 9.6% to $5.50 after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently announced topline results from its Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 trial of CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata (AA).

Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET rose 9% to $11.19 after reporting positive clinical update from ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 8.9% to $8.22 after gaining around 12% on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment recently acquired North American rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting.

Losers Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares fell 62% to $0.6910 after declining over 4% on Thursday.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares fell 54.1% to $6.94 after reporting clinical data for lifileucel in advanced melanoma. Piper Sandler and Chardan Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX dropped 54% to $14.18. SpringWorks Therapeutics highlighted Nirogacestat clinical data at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting .

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX fell 43.6% to $32.96. Mirati Therapeutics reported positive results from the registration-enabling Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib 600 mg BID in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB dropped 36% to $1.75 as the company reported upsize to previously announced bought deal financing.

Instil Bio, Inc. TIL dipped 34.5% to $5.20 as the company reported the IND clearance of first CoStAR-TIL program, ITIL-306, designed to enhance activity in the tumor microenvironment.

I-Mab IMAB fell 26.3% to $8.33 as the company reported preliminary data of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04322006) with uliledlimab, a differentiated CD73 antibody, and its global clinical development plan.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dipped 23.5% to $2.5950.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. TPST fell 22% to $3.0127.

MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR dropped 21.7% to $2.0103.

Mesa Royalty Trust MTR dipped 21.5% to $18.62.

Bright Green Corporation BGXX dropped 15.7% to $6.65.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 14.6% to $2.8450. SciSparc announced pricing of $10 million private placement priced at-the-market.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT dropped 12% to $5.28.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG declined 10.5% to $27.35 after the company reported Q1 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN dropped 10.2% to $30.16. Citi Trends recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Workday, Inc. WDAY fell 6.3% to $157.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

