 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares jumped 108.6% to $16.21 after the company announced Phase 1 data from independent dose finding studies of its two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares climbed 45.9% to $1.78. Erytech Pharma recently announced publication of results from Eryapasse Phase 2 trial as treatment for hypersensitive ALL in the British Journal of Haematology.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) gained 30.6% to $4.35 after the company reported it filed a provisional patent application in the US covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) jumped 29.4% to $3.69.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 26.5% to $0.9471 after the company reported it received an interim response from the OND, CDER and FDA for the company's second level of appeal of the Complete Response Letter for XPHOZAH.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares gained 17.4% to $2.77. Cango, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) jumped 16.5% to $4.09.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 14% to $14.35. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solns from Perform to Outperform and announced a $28 price target.
  • INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) jumped 13.7% to $7.80.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NASDAQ: SKYH) gained 13.6% to $9.10.
  • Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) rose 13.6% to $1.9316 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
  • Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) gained 12.5% to $2.52.
  • PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB) jumped 12.1% to $187.93 after the company announced it will be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $7.6 billion.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) rose 9.9% to $84.68 after Bloomberg reported that the company exploring a potential sale amid takeover interest.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBAI) gained 8.5% to $9.28.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) jumped 8.3% to $5.38.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) gained 8% to $4.32.

Losers

  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) shares dipped 57% to $2.80 after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain did not achieve the primary endpoint. The company also announced it elected to delay enrollment of its Phase 2a clinical trials of ETX-155 in major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares fell 53.6% to $0.8351. Clarus Therapeutics reported pricing of upsized underwritten public offering at $1.10 per share.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 42.1% to $15.30. ToughBuilt Industries reported a 1-for-150 reverse stock split as part of Nasdaq compliance plan.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 20.5% to $31.08 after the company reported it was informed by the FDA that chemistry, manufacturing, and control issues identified during the FDA's review of its NDA for its AXS-07 product candidate are unresolved.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dipped 17.9% to $32.67. EuroDry recently announced plans to acquire M/V Santa Cruz Bulker for $15.75 million.
  • Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) fell 17.5% to $0.5296 after the company said an affiliate of Argonaut Private Equity has acquired 100% of Cypress’s senior secured debt from the seven existing lenders.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 17.5% to $2.2108 after climbing around 27% on Friday. Cyngn recently announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) dropped 16.5% to $31.49.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 16% to $3.70.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) declined 14.1% to $2.26.
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) dipped 13% to $4.07 as the company reported top-line Phase 2 results from FILLMORE trial of oral AMT-101 in patients with chronic pouchitis.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 12.6% to $11.44.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 11.7% to $26.74. Philips reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.6% year-on-year to €3.9 billion.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) fell 10% to $1.4313. Moving iMage Technologies shares climbed 38% on Friday after the company and SNDBX announced a strategic partnership to bring the full theatre experience to the gaming and e-Sports market.
  • TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGC) dipped 10% to $8.96.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 9.7% to $9.92.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 9.6% to $2.0529. Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares jumped more than 100% on Friday after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDX + AMTI)

Why Ardelyx Shares Are Rising
Applied Molecular's AMT-101 Shows Favorable Clinical Activity, Safety Profile In Inflammatory Bowel Disease
FDA Plans To Convene AdComm For Ardelyx's Tenapanor For CKD Patients On Dialysis
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com