34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares jumped 108.6% to $16.21 after the company announced Phase 1 data from independent dose finding studies of its two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares climbed 45.9% to $1.78. Erytech Pharma recently announced publication of results from Eryapasse Phase 2 trial as treatment for hypersensitive ALL in the British Journal of Haematology.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) gained 30.6% to $4.35 after the company reported it filed a provisional patent application in the US covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) jumped 29.4% to $3.69.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 26.5% to $0.9471 after the company reported it received an interim response from the OND, CDER and FDA for the company's second level of appeal of the Complete Response Letter for XPHOZAH.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares gained 17.4% to $2.77. Cango, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) jumped 16.5% to $4.09.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 14% to $14.35. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solns from Perform to Outperform and announced a $28 price target.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) jumped 13.7% to $7.80.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NASDAQ: SKYH) gained 13.6% to $9.10.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) rose 13.6% to $1.9316 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) gained 12.5% to $2.52.
- PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB) jumped 12.1% to $187.93 after the company announced it will be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $7.6 billion.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) rose 9.9% to $84.68 after Bloomberg reported that the company exploring a potential sale amid takeover interest.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBAI) gained 8.5% to $9.28.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) jumped 8.3% to $5.38.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) gained 8% to $4.32.
Losers
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) shares dipped 57% to $2.80 after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain did not achieve the primary endpoint. The company also announced it elected to delay enrollment of its Phase 2a clinical trials of ETX-155 in major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares fell 53.6% to $0.8351. Clarus Therapeutics reported pricing of upsized underwritten public offering at $1.10 per share.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 42.1% to $15.30. ToughBuilt Industries reported a 1-for-150 reverse stock split as part of Nasdaq compliance plan.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 20.5% to $31.08 after the company reported it was informed by the FDA that chemistry, manufacturing, and control issues identified during the FDA's review of its NDA for its AXS-07 product candidate are unresolved.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dipped 17.9% to $32.67. EuroDry recently announced plans to acquire M/V Santa Cruz Bulker for $15.75 million.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) fell 17.5% to $0.5296 after the company said an affiliate of Argonaut Private Equity has acquired 100% of Cypress’s senior secured debt from the seven existing lenders.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 17.5% to $2.2108 after climbing around 27% on Friday. Cyngn recently announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) dropped 16.5% to $31.49.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 16% to $3.70.
- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) declined 14.1% to $2.26.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) dipped 13% to $4.07 as the company reported top-line Phase 2 results from FILLMORE trial of oral AMT-101 in patients with chronic pouchitis.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 12.6% to $11.44.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 11.7% to $26.74. Philips reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.6% year-on-year to €3.9 billion.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) fell 10% to $1.4313. Moving iMage Technologies shares climbed 38% on Friday after the company and SNDBX announced a strategic partnership to bring the full theatre experience to the gaming and e-Sports market.
- TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGC) dipped 10% to $8.96.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 9.7% to $9.92.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 9.6% to $2.0529. Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares jumped more than 100% on Friday after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
