28 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares jumped 29.16% to close at $64.05 on Monday after private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced plans to acquire the company for $6.9 billion.
- Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) shares surged 20.65% to close at $34.65 after Kaseya Ltd agreed to acquire the software maker in a deal valued at about $6.2 billion.
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V (OTC: CXMSF) shares increased 15.56% to close at 52 cents, after the company recently inked an alternative fuel agreement with 3M in Panama.
- System1, Inc (NYSE: SST) shares gained 11.36% to close at $25.93.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares rose by 8.30% to close at $28.18.
- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) shares climbed 7.73% to close at $17.71 ahead of its first-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release on May 3.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares rose 7.24% to close at $47.68.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 7.23% to close at $27.57 after China approved the first batch of new video game licenses since July.
- Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NSYE: FRGE) shares jumped 7.03% to close at $19.78.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) shares surged 7.03% to close at $72.31.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) shares increased 7.01% to close at $7.79.
- Darktrace plc (OTCMKTS: DRKTF) shares climbed 6.67% to close at $5.92.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares rose 6.58% to close at $207.02.
- Rapid7, Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) shares jumped 6.53% to close at $111.95.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Gogoro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) shares dipped 25.11% to close at $10.56.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares dropped 14.23% to close at 51.52.
- Ganfeng Lithium Co,. Ltd. (OTCMKTS: GNENF) shares fell 12.89% to close at $12.10.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shares went down 12.42% to close at $10.79 on growing investor concerns around the company’s bottom-line being in the red for the past twelve months.
- Ameresco, Inc (NYSE: AMRC) shares dropped 12.10% to close at $60.90 on news of lockdowns in China to combat rising infections.
- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares dipped 10.29% to close at $73.24 ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares fell 10.07% to close at $22.94
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares went down by 9.56% to close at $10.88, after spiking on Friday.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares declined 9.22% to close at $25.69, after being among the top performers in the transport segment.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares dipped 9.15% to close at $23.62. Insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock on Friday.
- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) shares dipped 8.66% to close at $23.74 after Morgan Stanley cut its rating to Equal Weight from Overweight.
- Penumbra, inc. (NYSE: PEN) shares dropped 8.05% to close at $200.39.
- Mercari, Inc. (OTC: MCARY) shares decline 7.87% to close at $11.12.
- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) shares fell 7.81% to close at $2.95 after its fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2021.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas