QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.45 - 16.78
Vol / Avg.
7.2K/23.2K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.28%
52 Wk
10.97 - 23.37
Mkt Cap
23.9B
Payout Ratio
13.17
Open
16.74
P/E
45.96
EPS
0.73
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 3:21AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 2:46PM
Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of deep processed lithium products, lithium new materials, lithium power and energy storage batteries, lithium resources and lithium battery recycling, and others. The company's operating segment includes Lithium metal and compound; Lithium battery and Lithium ore resource and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Lithium metal and compound segment. Lithium metal and compound segment manufacture and sale of lithium products and rendering of processing services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ganfeng Lithium Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ganfeng Lithium Co (GNENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ganfeng Lithium Co (OTCPK: GNENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ganfeng Lithium Co's (GNENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ganfeng Lithium Co.

Q

What is the target price for Ganfeng Lithium Co (GNENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ganfeng Lithium Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Ganfeng Lithium Co (GNENF)?

A

The stock price for Ganfeng Lithium Co (OTCPK: GNENF) is $16.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ganfeng Lithium Co (GNENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ganfeng Lithium Co.

Q

When is Ganfeng Lithium Co (OTCPK:GNENF) reporting earnings?

A

Ganfeng Lithium Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ganfeng Lithium Co (GNENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ganfeng Lithium Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Ganfeng Lithium Co (GNENF) operate in?

A

Ganfeng Lithium Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.