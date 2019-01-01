QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.84 - 14.32
Vol / Avg.
39.7K/25.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.31 - 31.97
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.87
P/E
-
EPS
-8.18
Shares
320M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Mercari Inc operates in the e-commerce market. It offers an online platform for people to buy and sell a wide range of items including fashion, electronics, and handmade items.

Mercari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercari (MCARY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercari (OTCPK: MCARY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercari's (MCARY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercari.

Q

What is the target price for Mercari (MCARY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercari

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercari (MCARY)?

A

The stock price for Mercari (OTCPK: MCARY) is $14.32 last updated Today at 3:07:10 PM.

Q

Does Mercari (MCARY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercari.

Q

When is Mercari (OTCPK:MCARY) reporting earnings?

A

Mercari does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercari (MCARY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercari.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercari (MCARY) operate in?

A

Mercari is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.