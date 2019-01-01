QQQ
Range
0.58 - 0.58
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.58
P/E
11.27
EPS
0.01
Shares
14.7B
Outstanding
Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world. In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix, and 135 million tons of aggregates. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had annual cement production capacity of roughly 105 million tons. The company generates roughly 24% of sales in Europe, 23% in Mexico, 30% in the United States, 13% in South America and the Caribbean, and 11% in Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cemex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cemex (CXMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cemex (OTCPK: CXMSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cemex's (CXMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cemex.

Q

What is the target price for Cemex (CXMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cemex

Q

Current Stock Price for Cemex (CXMSF)?

A

The stock price for Cemex (OTCPK: CXMSF) is $0.584 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does Cemex (CXMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cemex.

Q

When is Cemex (OTCPK:CXMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Cemex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cemex (CXMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cemex.

Q

What sector and industry does Cemex (CXMSF) operate in?

A

Cemex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.