36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares climbed 71% to $11.57 after the company announced the publication of results from a Phase 1 trial testing Lomecel-B on patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares climbed 29.3% to $6.89 following Q4 results.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 23.3% to $27.77.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 20.4% to $4.94.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) gained 20% to $3.12. SAB Biotherapeutics posted a FY21 net loss of $17.1 million.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) jumped 18.5% to $4.0230 after the company announced it signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with the University of Miami to accelerate development of its ImmCelz Supercharged Autologous Immunotherapy Platform.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) jumped 18.5% to $11.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Local Bounti Corporation (NASDAQ: LOCL) gained 19.3% to $9.07. Local Bounti recently agreed to acquire California-based complementary indoor farming company Hollandia Produce Group Inc, which operates under the name Pete's, for $122.5 million.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) surged 17.2% to $10.09.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) jumped 16.6% to $3.75 following Q4 results.
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) surged 16.6% to $12.36 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $12 to $16.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) rose 13.5% to $9.70.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) jumped 12.8% to $2.5950.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) gained 12.5% to $9.65 after the company reported Q4 results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 12.5% to $1.62 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
- BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) jumped 12.4% to $5.16.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 10.4% to $2.06 after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 65.3% year-over-year to $41.05 million.
Losers
- Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) dropped 38.5% to $2.53 as the company priced its IPO at $4.13 per unit.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) fell 34.6% to $1.3475 after the company reported Q4 financial results. Canaccord Genuity and Benchmark downgraded the stock.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 31.6% to $1.4229 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) shares fell 26.9% to $21.23. UiPath reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday, but issued weak sales guidance.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 24.1% to $1.4350 as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue declined 70% year-over-year to $2.17 million, missing the consensus of $3.33 million.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) shares fell 21.6% to $1.5925 after jumping 39% on Wednesday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares tumbled 20.3% to $5.54 after the company reported results for the fourth quarter.
- Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) dropped 19.6% to $2.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) declined 19.2% to $16.73.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) dropped 19.1% to $2.3050 after the company reported FY21 earnings results. The company also reported its nebulized form of aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial has been stopped.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 18.4% to $1.95 as the company announced topline data from Phase 3 part of Phase 2/3 PANAMO study of vilobelimab in critically ill COVID-19 patients.
- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dipped 16.7% to $5.93. VNET Group posted Q4 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 15.9% to $5.86.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) shares fell 15.8% to $1.3555. Vyant Bio shares jumped over 19% on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic collaboration to discover therapeutics to treat Parkinson's Disease and reported Q4 earnings results.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) dropped 15.2% to $1.90.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) fell 14.1% to $2.38.
- Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) dipped 11.6% to $16.49. JMP Securities maintained Expensify with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $44 to $26.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 8.7% to $1.1050 as the company posted a loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 6.4% to $1.46 after reporting FY21 results.
