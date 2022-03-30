35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) shares jumped 82.6% to $4.71 after the company reported a year over year increase in Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 53.2% to $5.89 after the company announced ADG20 is the first monoclonal antibody to meet primary endpoints with statistical significance across pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19 and plans to seek US Emergency Use Authorization.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares gained 26% to $11.04.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) gained 23.1% to $8.90.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 19.7% to $27.02. Vir Biotechnology will join S&P Smallcap 600 index.
- Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) rose 18.8% to $8.55 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) climbed 17.7% to $1.5892. Vyant Bio and OrganoTherapeutics reported a strategic collaboration to discover therapeutics to treat Parkinson's disease.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) rose 17.1% to $26.57.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) surged 17.2% to $5.39.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) gained 16.9% to $25.31.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) jumped 15.7% to $9.99 after the company authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million.
- IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) gained 15.3% to $3.62.
- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) jumped 14.8% to $16.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) gained 13.1% to $3.9450.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares gained 11.3% to $1.4250 after the company reported the pricing of its public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) surged 10.6% to $380.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 guidance above analyst estimates and reported a $1 billion buyback.
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) rose 9.8% to $0.2994. Reed’s is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 time to discuss the financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 8.6% to $3.65. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched new urinary tract infection product through distributors in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) rose 8.2% to $1.3201 after reporting Q4 results.
Losers
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) shares dipped 37.4% to $1.34 after the company said preliminary results from Phase 2b study of REVTx-99a for H3N2 flu infection did not meet primary endpoint.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 31.3% to $1.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares fell 31.2% to $0.4115 as the company priced its $10.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) fell 27.7% to $1.34 after the company reported Q4 results.
- The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VLNS) dropped 22.4% to $1.80 after the company filed for a mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $150 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) fell 17.2% to $2.0194.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) fell 16.8% to $0.6998. Oblong recently posted a Q4 net loss of $2.71 million.
- Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) dropped 15.5% to $7.78.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) fell 15.2% to $43.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- RH (NYSE: RH) declined 11.8% to $339.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) dropped 9.5% to $3.5750.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 9.4% to $24.67. Bed Bath & Beyond recently reported a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 9.1% to $17.23. Conn's recently said Q4 EPS and sales results were lower from last year.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 7.7% to $6.85 following 2021 results.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 6.4% to $0.7959 after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 5.7% to $9.87. Apollo Global Management said it is unable to reach agreement with Pearson board with regard to a takeover offer.
