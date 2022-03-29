36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) jumped 88.1% to $0.38 after declining 9% on Monday.
- McCormick (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares jumped 49.8% to $22.46. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and IGM Biosciences signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement for IgM antibodies agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares jumped 31% to $61.76. Lovesac reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 51.3% year-on-year, to $196.2 million, beating the consensus of $174.33 million.
- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB) gained 25.6% to $26.50 after Hometown Financial Group announced plans to acquire Randolph Bancorp for $27 per share in cash.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) gained 23.7% to $6.02. Gelesis Holdings recently reported FY EPS of $85.22.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 23.2% to $1.4550 after the company announced it is in the process of establishing subsidiaries in Dubai and Australia, with a focus on Robotics as a Service rollout initiatives.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) gained 23.2% to $15.86. Robinhood Markets on Tuesday unveiled extended trading hours for its brokerage platform, building on the company's aim to make investing more accessible for all.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 22.4% to $2.8050 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) jumped 20.8% to $26.83 after the company announced it will be acquire by a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital and Brookfield Business Partners for $28 per share.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 20.1% to $5.02. Microvision was granted US patent 'Alteration of resonant mode frequency response in mechanically resonant device.'
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) gained 15.6% to $13.67.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) jumped 14.8% to $3.10 as the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) gained 14.7% to $4.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) jumped 14.3% to $7.45.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) rose 11.1% to $3.5990 after declining 24% on Monday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares rose 10.8% to $2.57 after jumping 80% on Monday.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 10.4% to $4.40.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 9.6% to $1.48 after reporting a surge in FY21 sales.
Losers
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares dipped 36.5% to $11.30 after the company announced it expects Q1 sales to be below its previously issued guidance range and withdrew its FY22 guidance. The company also announced Mark Mallon has agreed to step down as CEO.
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) fell 26% to $3.99 after the company said FY21 EPS results were down from last year. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $5.5.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 25.2% to $1.2050 after reporting Q4 results.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) fell 23.6% to $0.2197 after the company announced pricing of a roughly $15 million underwritten public offering.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 18.4% to $2.9950 after jumping over 35% on Monday.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) shares fell 17.9% to $1.6376 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) dipped 17.7% to $3.87 following Q4 results.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) dropped 17.6% to $3.74.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares fell 16.2% to $1.5250. Antares Pharma announced the FDA granted final approval for oral testosterone replacement therapy Tlando for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone, or hypogonadism in adult males. Tlando was developed by Lipocine, with the company exclusively out-licensing the U.S. commercialization rights to Antares.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) fell 14.8% to $3.6191 after the company reported topline results from MIRA-3 Phase 3 FDA registration trial for Nyxol® in the reversal of mydriasis.
- Tellurian Inc. (NYSE: TELL) dropped 14.7% to $4.63.
- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) fell 14.2% to $3.43. Barclays maintained Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $10 to $8.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 13% to $1.27. Kaixin shares jumped over 31% on Monday after the company announced an order for 20,000 electric vehicles.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) dropped 12.6% to $5.36.
- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) fell 12.6% to $10.31.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) dipped 12.2% to $2.07.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) dropped 10.1% to $18.89.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 7.1% to $18.97 following Q4 results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas