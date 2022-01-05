 Skip to main content

Market Overview

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 5:12am   Comments
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) gained 114.3% to close at $2.55.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) surged 85.7% to settle at $1.30 after the company announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) climbed 26.6% to settle at $4.90 on Tuesday after the company issued an operational update and guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q4 revenue of $500-$510 million, reflecting a surge of more than 25% from Q3 2021.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) rose 26.1% to close at $1.50 after the company announced the USPTO granted the company U.S. Patent No. 11207271, entitled A Mazindol Ir/Sr Multilayer Tablet And Its Use For The Treatment Of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 23% to settle at $9.32.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) gained 20.6% to close at $6.73.
  • Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) gained 20% to close at $6.97.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) climbed 18.4% to close at $0.56. The company reported in Form 4 filing that Director Robert Koski bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.47 per share.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) gained 18.4% to settle at $1.74 after the company announced it entered into an Equity Acquisition Agreement with Hainan REIT Mingde Investment Holding Co.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 17.8% to close at $1.39 on continued momentum after the company was granted a notice of allowance for a US patent titled 'Wheat Having Resistance to Glyphosate Due to Alterations in 5-Enol-Pyruvylshikimate-3 Phosphate Synthase.'
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) jumped 16.7% to close at $1.54 after gaining around 10% on Monday.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) surged 16.4% to close at $1.28 after the company announced it has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
  • eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) gained 15.5% to settle at $1.64.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) rose 15.3% to close at $11.14. Agrify announced Tuesday that it has inked a definitive agreement for its largest Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution partnership to date with Gold Leaf Florida LLC.
  • American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL) surged 14.7% to close at $13.75.
  • New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) gained 13.8% to settle at $12.29.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) shares rose 12.3% to close at $6.49 on continued momentum after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of pediatric cancer in children.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) climbed 11.7% to close at $24.31 after the company announced it plans to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning all-electric truck.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 11.2% to close at $0.4376 after it announced that the FDA approved a low dose version of Bijuva, an oral hormone therapy to treat women with vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 11.1% to close at $0.4795.
  • Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) gained 10.9% to close at $6.53 after the company announced a $25 million buyback.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 9% to close at $29.79.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 7.4% to close at $2.63.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) shares gained 5.5% to close at $8.50 after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $20 price target.

Losers

  • Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dipped 42.4% to close at $7.02 as the company shared data from the first cohort (10 µg dose) of the Phase 1 booster trial of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares fell 38.1% to close at $2.80 on Tuesday.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares declined 36.6% to settle at $2.56 after the company reported it is shifting its portfolio priorities to focus on other clinical-stage programs and extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2024. It is deprioritizing its Fabry disease program.
  • Heliogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLGN) fell 24.1% to settle at $10.30 after declining around 13% on Monday.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 22.6% to close at $39.47. Valneva, last month, said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 21.4% to close at $5.88 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) fell 21.2% to close at $6.93 after dipping around 60% on Monday.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 20.3% to close at $2.79. Genprex expanded gene therapy oncology pipeline to include small cell lung cancer.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) dipped 18.4% to settle at $3.10.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) dropped 16.1% to close at $1.51. BlueCity recently announced it received an acquisition offer for the company at $3.70/share.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) declined 15.2% to settle at $2.57.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares fell 14.9% to close at $10.86.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 14.4% to settle at $1.01.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares dropped 14.1% to settle at $44.68 after the company reported a $400 million common stock offering.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) shares fell 14% to close at $10.70.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 13.7% to close at $2.39. Armstrong Flooring shares climbed around 40% on Monday after the company said it is exploring a sale of the business.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) dropped 13.3% to settle at $3.60. Equillium’s Phase 1b EQUIP study of itolizumab in patients with uncontrolled asthma met its primary objective.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) shares fell 13.2% to close at $55.01.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) fell 13.1% to close at $11.45. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower in reaction to new Chinese cybersecurity rules from February 15.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) shares fell 12.2% to close at $6.70. BTIG, on Monday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $12 price target.
  • Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) shares dipped 9% to close at $21.75. Alamar Biosciences and Abcam reported a strategic partnership to further understanding of the human proteome.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

