44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) jumped 52.3% to $1.3396. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) jumped 39.8% to $1.72 after the company announced a new blockchain division.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 30.9% to $0.6935 after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) gained 27.9% to $4.31.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) surged 23.5% to $16.83.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) gained 21.7% to $2.7999.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares jumped 20.6% to $5.44. Integrated Media Technology reported launching of NFT trading platform.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) gained 20.5% to $2.8914. Angion Biomedica recently announced topline results from its phase 2 GUARD trial of ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury.
- iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 19.6% to $4.82.
- CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) rose 18.8% to $5.95.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) surged 18.6% to $2.74.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) gained 18.3% to $11.83.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) jumped 16.6% to $3.93.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares surged 15.7% to $32.69. Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio, traded higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
- Agora, Inc. (NYSE: API) gained 15.6% to $17.11.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 15.4% to $13.74 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) gained 15.3% to $5.59.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 15.2% to $2.5806. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) surged 15% to $6.86 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 14.7% to $2.3184. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently announced encouraging preclinical data for pan coronavirus fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail AR-701.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 14.5% to $3.94 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) rose 14.3% to $10.40. Allarity Therapeutics recently submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 14.2% to $29.83. Shares of several companies in the broader media sector traded higher following better-than-expected US jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 14.2% to $23.01. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded higher following better-than-expected US jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 13.2% to $48.20 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
- Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) gained 12.8% to $8.11.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) jumped 12.2% to $3.31 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 11.4% to $6.96. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares gained 9.8% to $4.81 after jumping over 11% on Wednesday. Energy Focus recently entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with institutional investors to sell 1.28 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 1.28 million shares, in combinations of one share (or one pre-funded warrant) and one warrant for a combined purchase price of $3.52.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) gained 9.1% to $4.80 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 6.1% to $2.46. BiondVax reported successful closing of $9.8 million follow-on underwritten offering of ADSs including exercise of the over-allotment.
Losers
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) shares dipped 35% to $11.15. Vector Group said it has completed the spin-off of Douglas Elliman Inc. into a standalone, publicly traded company.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 23.7% to $0.4120. Puxin shares jumped 80% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 15.9% to $4.38 after jumping around 37% on Wednesday.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 15.3% to $2.7601 after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares fell 13.3% to $2.9389 after jumping 47% on Wednesday.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) dipped 12.1% to $7.70. Biofrontera announced reduction of Biofrontera AG shareholding to less than 50% through warrant exercises.
- Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) fell 10.8% to $8.93.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) dropped 8.6% to $13.01.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 8.5% to $1.2999 after jumping more than 26% on Wednesday.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) fell 8.3% to $1.8807. Altamira Therapeutics shares climbed more than 35% on Wednesday after the company issued an update on Bentrio program.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 8.3% to $2.53.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 8% to $237.64 after Samsung BioLogics denied its parent company, Samsung Group, is looking to buy Biogen.
- View, Inc. (NYSE: VIEW) dropped 7.9% to $4.1150.
