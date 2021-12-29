 Skip to main content

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 4:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares climbed 64.8% to close at $19.02 on Tuesday as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) surged 43.1% to settle at $1.12. ShiftPixy recently reported FY21 revenues of $23.4 million.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) jumped 40.9% to settle at $0.7889 after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company. Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) gained 35.9% to close at $2.31. Pop Culture Group Co., last month, said it won tender for Hanfu Cultural Festival.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) climbed 18% to close at $13.43. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $88 to $24, while SVB Leerink cut the price target from $66 to $24. BridgeBio Pharma shares tumbled 72% on Monday after the company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) rose 16.9% to settle at $30.67. Regencell Bioscience recently appointed Dr. William Wing-Yan Lo, JP to its Board of Directors.
  • Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) jumped 14.8% to close at $3.3850.
  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) gained 14.4% to settle at $5.26. CENTOGENE recently said its CEO will take temporary medical leave of absence.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 13.4% to close at $6.02. Reliance Global Group, last week, reported pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) jumped 12% to close at $9.16. Trean Insurance Group said its subsidiary, Benchmark Insurance Company formed a new excess and surplus lines subsidiary, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas domestic surplus lines carrier.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) gained 11.1% to close at $10.00.
  • MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ: MEKA) jumped 10.7% to settle at $12.98. MELI Kaszek Pioneer, during September, priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 25 million Class A ordinary shares at $10.00 per share.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 10.6% to settle at $3.5450.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) jumped 10.1% to close at $17.85.
  • Krispy Kreme recently raised its FY21 outlook.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) climbed 9.7% to close at $2.84.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) rose 8.7% to close at $2.00. ADDvantage Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares rose 6.9% to settle at $2.49. The company announced the former GSK global vaccines CFO joined the BiondVax Board of Directors.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) gained 5.1% to settle at $3.51. Kandi Technologies Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 4.6% to close at $44.10 after the company's Jinko Solar subsidiary completed IPO registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Losers

  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares fell 29.5% to close at $8.10.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares tumbled 25.5% to close at $0.6933 on Tuesday after jumping 62% on Monday.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 22.7% to settle at $6.31. Sensus Healthcare recently announced the signing of an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Mattioli Eng. Italia for its TransDermal Infusion System non-invasive drug delivery system.
  • AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) tumbled 22.1% to close at $6.98.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) dipped 21.9% to close at $7.38.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares fell 21.9% to close at $0.2483 after the company announced a $4.2 million registered direct offering.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) dropped 21.8% to close at $1.72. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on TOMI Environmental Solns with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.5.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 18.5% to settle at $0.5602 after the company announced a share exchange agreement to acquire AiPharma.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 18.4% to close at $2.97. AGM Group announced delivery of 1,335 units of crypto mining machines to Meten.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) dropped 17.5% to settle at $1.65.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) declined 16.5% to close at $10.75 after jumping over 15% on Monday.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 15.7% to settle at $3.98 after climbing around 18% on Monday.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 14.4% to close at $9.07.
  • Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) dropped 14% to settle at $5.47.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) dipped 13.8% to settle at $2.19.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares dropped 13.4% to close at $6.19.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) fell 13.2% to close at $7.90.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares dipped 12.9% to settle at $3.58. Applied UV filed for offering of 2.4 million shares of common stock.
  • Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) fell 12.6% to close at $4.37.
  • Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) fell 11.3% to close at $10.69.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 10.8% to settle at $35.14.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares declined 7.4% to close at $2.90.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) fell 7.1% to close at $6.18. ImmunityBio was granted U.S. Patent #11,207,350 'Genetically modified NK-92 cells and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer.'
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 7% to close at $2.39 after jumping 35% on Monday.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 6.9% to close at $3.92 after jumping 13% on Monday. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares fell 6% to close at $8.41. Microbot Medical shares jumped 65% on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

