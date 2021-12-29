45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares climbed 64.8% to close at $19.02 on Tuesday as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) surged 43.1% to settle at $1.12. ShiftPixy recently reported FY21 revenues of $23.4 million.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) jumped 40.9% to settle at $0.7889 after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company. Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) gained 35.9% to close at $2.31. Pop Culture Group Co., last month, said it won tender for Hanfu Cultural Festival.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) climbed 18% to close at $13.43. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $88 to $24, while SVB Leerink cut the price target from $66 to $24. BridgeBio Pharma shares tumbled 72% on Monday after the company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) rose 16.9% to settle at $30.67. Regencell Bioscience recently appointed Dr. William Wing-Yan Lo, JP to its Board of Directors.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) jumped 14.8% to close at $3.3850.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) gained 14.4% to settle at $5.26. CENTOGENE recently said its CEO will take temporary medical leave of absence.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 13.4% to close at $6.02. Reliance Global Group, last week, reported pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) jumped 12% to close at $9.16. Trean Insurance Group said its subsidiary, Benchmark Insurance Company formed a new excess and surplus lines subsidiary, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas domestic surplus lines carrier.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) gained 11.1% to close at $10.00.
- MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ: MEKA) jumped 10.7% to settle at $12.98. MELI Kaszek Pioneer, during September, priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 25 million Class A ordinary shares at $10.00 per share.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 10.6% to settle at $3.5450.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) jumped 10.1% to close at $17.85.
- Krispy Kreme recently raised its FY21 outlook.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) climbed 9.7% to close at $2.84.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) rose 8.7% to close at $2.00. ADDvantage Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares rose 6.9% to settle at $2.49. The company announced the former GSK global vaccines CFO joined the BiondVax Board of Directors.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) gained 5.1% to settle at $3.51. Kandi Technologies Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 4.6% to close at $44.10 after the company's Jinko Solar subsidiary completed IPO registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares fell 29.5% to close at $8.10.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares tumbled 25.5% to close at $0.6933 on Tuesday after jumping 62% on Monday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 22.7% to settle at $6.31. Sensus Healthcare recently announced the signing of an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Mattioli Eng. Italia for its TransDermal Infusion System non-invasive drug delivery system.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) tumbled 22.1% to close at $6.98.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) dipped 21.9% to close at $7.38.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares fell 21.9% to close at $0.2483 after the company announced a $4.2 million registered direct offering.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) dropped 21.8% to close at $1.72. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on TOMI Environmental Solns with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.5.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 18.5% to settle at $0.5602 after the company announced a share exchange agreement to acquire AiPharma.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 18.4% to close at $2.97. AGM Group announced delivery of 1,335 units of crypto mining machines to Meten.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) dropped 17.5% to settle at $1.65.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) declined 16.5% to close at $10.75 after jumping over 15% on Monday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 15.7% to settle at $3.98 after climbing around 18% on Monday.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 14.4% to close at $9.07.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) dropped 14% to settle at $5.47.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) dipped 13.8% to settle at $2.19.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares dropped 13.4% to close at $6.19.
- Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) fell 13.2% to close at $7.90.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares dipped 12.9% to settle at $3.58. Applied UV filed for offering of 2.4 million shares of common stock.
- Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) fell 12.6% to close at $4.37.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) fell 11.3% to close at $10.69.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 10.8% to settle at $35.14.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares declined 7.4% to close at $2.90.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) fell 7.1% to close at $6.18. ImmunityBio was granted U.S. Patent #11,207,350 'Genetically modified NK-92 cells and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer.'
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 7% to close at $2.39 after jumping 35% on Monday.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 6.9% to close at $3.92 after jumping 13% on Monday. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares fell 6% to close at $8.41. Microbot Medical shares jumped 65% on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas