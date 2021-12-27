34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares jumped 69.6% to $9.19 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) surged 35.5% to $3.4299.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) jumped 33.7% to $2.5396 after dipping 24% on Thursday.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) jumped 30.8% to $3.7273. IceCure Medical, last week, received notice of intention to grant a European patent covering its cryogenic pump.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) gained 25.2% to $16.55.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 17.2% to $4.6997 after surging around 20% on Thursday.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) jumped 16.5% to $14.97. Cue Health recently announced partnership with Air Canada to provide US-based passengers with access to its molecular COVID-19 test.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares gained 16.4% to $5.03. Reliance Global Group recently announced pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) jumped 15% to $9.49.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) gained 11.4% to $4.00.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) surged 11.4% to $2.54 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) rose 10.4% to $4.04 after tumbling 12% on Thursday.
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) gained 10.3% to $5.43. Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) jumped 10.2% to $7.22.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 10.1% to $1.3711 after gaining around 20% on Thursday.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) surged 9.3% to $10.13 after the company reported an agreement with Verizon to 'deliver augmented reality with 5G and mobile edge computing.'
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) gained 8.4% to $26.49. Identiv reported a partnership with TrueGreen to accelerate radio frequency ID-enabled smart packaging in cannabis market.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) jumped 7.8% to $82.00 following a media report stating that activist hedge fund Starboard Value has acquired a 6.5% stake in the company.
Losers
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares dipped 71.7% to $11.49 after the company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) dropped 20.2% to $2.22 after the company priced an offering of roughly 3.81 million ADSs at $2.36 per ADS.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dipped 19.5% to $12.86 following approximately 400% gain in share price over the past week.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 17.2% to $3.02. TRACON Pharma's Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended the company continue its ENVASARC trial.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) dipped 15.2% to $164.82. The FDA recently approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Leqvio (inclisiran) to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 14.7% to $1.7150 after jumping more than 36% on Thursday. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) dipped 14.6% to $2.22. Mobiquity Technologies recently announced new service offerings for MobiExchange, the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) dropped 14.2% to $4.5550 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services determined to suspend new enrollments at the company's Colorado centers based on deficiencies detected in an audit. The company withdrew FY22 guidance as a result.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 11.1% to $4.55. Ensysce Biosciences recently said that the first patients have been enrolled in Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) dropped 11% to $5.03.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dipped 10% to $10.45.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 9.1% to $6.17 after dipping 15% on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 8.9% to $161.43. Novavax recently reported initial data evaluating the immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, against the omicron variant as well as additional data from its ongoing Phase 2 boost study.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) dropped 8.8% to $9.60.
- Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) dipped 8.1% to $7.41. Taboola.com recently launched a new native bidding service, allowing Taboola to extend its existing and growing 14,000 advertiser base to other supply types.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 6.5% to $5.05. Genfit and Ipsen recently announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.
