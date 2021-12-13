 Skip to main content

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares climbed 83.4% to $91.52. Pfizer agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction.
  • BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) surged 59.5% to $8.93 after the company announced topline data its Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) shares surged 45.3% to $17.42. Loxo Oncology, an R&D group of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), and Foghorn Therapeutics collaborated to create oncology medicines by applying Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) gained 43% to $15.19.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) jumped 36.6% to $3.6901 after gaining more than 14% on Friday.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) gained 16.8% to $2.57 after the company announced it acquired DevCool.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 16% to $2.4120.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) gained 14.8% to $16.77
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 14.3% to $0.3687 after tumbling over 10% on Friday.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) rose 13.8% to $15.93 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) gained 13.8% to $41.89 after the company announced LiveWire, its EV motorcycle division, will become a separate publicly traded company through a merger with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) jumped 13.7% to $5.07.
  • Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) jumped 13.1% to $5.60.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) rose 11.8% to $5.37.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 11.6% to $6.00. Biofrontera said it enrolled first patient to Phase IIb clinical study evaluating Ameluz / BF-RhodoLED for acne.
  • Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) rose 11% to $21.24.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) jumped 8.3% to $11.54. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $11 to $13.5.
  • Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) shares gained 7% to $14.46.
  • Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) rose 6.3% to $26.66.

Losers

  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) shares fell 59.2% to $4.5001 after the company priced its $77 million underwritten public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) fell 34.8% to $32.50 after reporting Phase 1 trial data in advanced B-Cell malignancies. RBC Capital downgraded IGM Biosciences to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $51, down from $90.
  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) dipped 32% to $0.5903 after the NYSE American said it will commence delisting proceedings against Blonder Tongue Laboratories.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) fell 22% to $2.99 after the company presented new clinical and scientific data at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 21.2% to $1.04 after the company priced its $2.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) dipped 19.2% to $1.85. The company recently announced it projects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to grow from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) dropped 15.7% to $6.88.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) fell 15.5% to $26.24 as the company announced initial data from ASPEN-02, the ongoing Phase 1 / 2 study of Evorpacept in combination with Azacitidine at ASH 2021.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 14.3% to $0.3864 as the company said that the FDA could not approve revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits for Annovera through the supplemental marketing application previously submitted by the Company.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares fell 13.2% to $4.6701 after dropping 14% on Friday. Context Therapeutics recently posted data from the window-of-opportunity trial of onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in postmenopausal patients with progesterone receptor-positive (PR+) early breast cancer.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 12.3% to $2.92.
  • Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) dropped 12.2% to $5.35.
  • Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) shares fell 11.8% to $4.0499 after jumping over 52% on Friday.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) dipped 11.5% to $9.94.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 11.2% to $6.09.
  • PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWSC) dropped 11.2% to $17.85. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PowerSchool with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) fell 10.9% to $3.7750. Aprea Therapeutics highlighted ASH presentation of primary analysis from Phase 2 trial of Eprenetapopt + Azacitidine.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 9.7% to $4.21 as the company presented data from ongoing Phase 2 study of Prexigebersen at 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares dropped 9.6% to $143.81.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) fell 8.6% to $3.9550.
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares declined 8.6% to $5.03 as the company announces pricing of 63,976,376 share block trade by selling shareholders for gross proceeds of $328.2 million.

