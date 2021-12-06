36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) shares jumped 64.6% to $12.40. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) agreed to acquire Del Taco Restaurants for $12.51 per share in cash in a deal valued at about $575 million.
- BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD) surged 37.2% to $13.20. The company has called itself "the first publicly traded purely digital media company." Buzzfeed started trading on the Nasdaq today.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) gained 31.5% to $6.59 after the company reported review of strategic alternatives.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) shares climbed 28.2% to $12.56 after the company announced interim data from its dose escalation Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of ADI-001.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) gained 23% to $3.3174.
- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) jumped 18.2% to $3.7850. Sunlands Technology announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $15 million of its Class A ordinary shares.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) rose 15.3% to $31.15. Saint-Gobain announced plans to buy GCP Applied Technologies in a deal valued at around $2.3 billion.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) gained 14.3% to $3.27.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) surged 12.9% to $9.35.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) rose 12.7% to $2.75. Kubient, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) gained 12.3% to $9.65.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) gained 11.6% to $3.85.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 9.7% to $3.15.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose 7.4% to $12.78 on continued strength following the SPACs announcement of a merger with Rumble.
Losers
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) fell 43.3% to $0.6119 after the company priced its $30 million underwritten public offering.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) shares dipped 42.4% to $6.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1/2 study of BDC-1001.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 37.2% to $49.42. Traders circulated the FDA briefing document saying 'FDA review team does not believe the submitted data demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with AS...'
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) fell 29.8% to $4.2150 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 study of pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) patients aged two years and older. ARG1-D is a rare disease characterized by high levels of the amino acid arginine. The disease manifestations include spasticity, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and seizures.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) dropped 20% to $12.26.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 18.8% to $37.22
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) dipped 18.3% to $7.20. B of A Securities initiated coverage on Vaxxinity with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) dropped 17.5% to $11.15.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) fell 17.1% to $16.94. Imago BioSciences, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.44 per share.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 16.8% to $3.41. OceanPal recently entered into a time charter trip contract for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, a 73,691 dwt vessel built in 2005, at a gross charter rate of $18,750 per day, for about 15-20 days.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) fell 16% to $11.97. Nam Tai Property confirmed results of special meeting of shareholders.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) dipped 15.6% to $4.4450.
- Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) dropped 14.3% to $12.12. Erasca, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.46 per share.
- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 14.1% to $6.84.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 13.6% to $297.03 as vaccine names pulled back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dipped 12.4% to $268.54. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said there’s a “real risk” that existing COVID-19 vaccines will be less effective against omicron, reported Bloomberg. In contrast, U.S. medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the variant’s severity might be limited.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 11.9% to $8.14. AST SpaceMobile, last month, posted Q3 EPS of $0.07 on sales of $2.45 million.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 10.1% to $281.73. Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $286 price target.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 9.2% to $1.18. Ebang International will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting of on December 15, 2021.
- Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDI) shares fell 8.2% to $10.95 after dropping more than 10% on Friday.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) shares fell 7.4% to $8.68. Hut 8 Mining, last week, reported it mined 265 Bitcoin in November, down from prior months.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 6% to $26.95 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
