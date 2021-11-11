 Skip to main content

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 7:17am   Comments
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 33.8% to $18.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 net sales growth guidance.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 27.7% to $170.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 24.4% to $55.99 in pre-market trading on continued volatility after the stock's Tuesday IPO.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 20.1% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) rose 18.5% to $23.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) shares rose 15.5% to $29.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 net sales guidance above estimates.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 15.5% to $23.58 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter financial results. SoFi reported third-quarter revenue of $277.2 million, beating a consensus estimate of $255.6 million. The company added 377,000 new members, its second highest-quarterly increase in company history.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 13.6% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) shares rose 12.8% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after declining 25% on Wednesday.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 12.1% to $6.23 in pre-market trading after the company, and Foxconn, announced they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding LMC's facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors will sell to Foxconn its Lordstown Facility.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 10.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) rose 10.4% to $5.74 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) rose 10.3% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) rose 10.3% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after reporting a rise in quarterly sales.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares rose 10.3% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) rose 8.8% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. Alzamend Neuro reported in Form4 filing Ault Milton bought 145,000 shares.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FGF) rose 8.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 19.4% to $13.01 in pre-market trading. NiSun International Enterprise Development shares surged 27% on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 19.2% to $76.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales guidance below estimates. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $100 price target.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares fell 17.8% to $23.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 15.6% to $43.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates. B of A Securities downgraded Schrodinger from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $80 to $52.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 12% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares fell 8.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. IFresh shares jumped 36% on Wednesday after the company announced it partnered with Tmall Global to enter the cross-border trade e-commerce market in China.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 8.2% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
  • Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares fell 8.1% to $43.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
  • Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) fell 7.7% to $13.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower quarterly sales.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 7.2% to $16.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) shares fell 6% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

