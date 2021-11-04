24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) rose 143.5% to $15.83 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 72.6% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising around $9.9 million.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares rose 28.1% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) rose 21.7% to $16.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) rose 19.3% to $14.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) rose 17.6% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after surging more than 40% on Wednesday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 14.8% to $0.96 in pre-market trading as the company said it has purchased the manufacturing facility it previously operated under a lease from two affiliates of Eastern Capital Limited.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 14.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc.. (NYSE: ASXC) shares rose 13.5% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 11.5% to $35.39 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Wednesday. The company recently released Q3 results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 10.8% to $59.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) rose 9.1% to $1.08 in pre-market trading.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 8.8% to $29.43 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 8% to $149.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 7.6% to $2.70 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
Losers
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) fell 24.2% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 99% on Wednesday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 13.5% to $2.49 in pre-market trading after climbing around 65% on Wednesday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares fell 12.6% to $28.80 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 12.5% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 11.3% to $8.50 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 9.5% to $24.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 9.3% to $21.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) fell 9.2% to $161.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak holiday revenue forecast.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares fell 8.1% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7.1% to $11.83 in pre-market trading. WHO's Technical Advisory Group recommended the Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19, Covaxin. Ocugen is the U.S. partner for the India-made vaccine.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.1% to $291.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Skillz Inc. (NASDAQ: SKLZ) shares fell 6.5% to $11.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) shares fell 5.6% to $9.53 in pre-market trading after climbing over 12% on Wednesday.
