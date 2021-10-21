 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) shares jumped 132.3% to $23.14 following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.
  • Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) gained 45.9% to $29.18 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) shares jumped 32.1% to $30.06 after Raymond James Financial announced it will acquire the company. TriState Capital announced better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) gained 30.5% to $9.85 after climbing around 22% on Wednesday.
  • Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) jumped 24.6% to $19.93 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) rose 20.2% to $2.5847. Sio Gene Therapies reported interim safety and biomarker data from ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy in GM1 gangliosidosis.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) jumped 18.7% to $1.2450 after climbing 14% on Wednesday.
  • Enfusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFN) gained 17.7% to $20.02 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) gained 16.4% to $3.6550. Biotricity recently launched Biocare Cardiac application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Series.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) jumped 15.5% to $3.81.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) gained 14.1% to $22.58 after the company priced its 7.576 million share common stock offering at $19.80 per share.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) jumped 13.6% to $19.60
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) rose 13.4% to $2.79 after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) rose 11.1% to $11.13 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) gained 10.3% to $3.40
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares rose 9.6% to $3.86 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • WeWork (NYSE: WE) gained 9.5% to $11.37. WeWork and BowX reported closing of business combination.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares rose 9.1% to $9.39. Kadmon Holdings entered into a plan of merger agreement with Sanofi.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 8.7% to $3.26. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ra Medical Systems with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares gained 7.7% to $1.1950 after the company reported pricing of public offering for $50 million of common stock.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 7.1% to $45.00 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday. Valneva recently reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
  • China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) rose 7% to $0.4815.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) gained 6.1% to $30.32 after the company issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates and raised its dividend.

Losers

  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares dipped 26.3% to $13.90 after jumping 98% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday disclosed the resignation of its CEO and Chairman and announced the appointment of Yilin Wang as CEO.
  • Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) fell 20.1% to $27.56 after the company reported results for the third quarter.
  • Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) fell 16.6% to $4.18 after declining around 7% on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor recently entered a supply agreement with Electrovaya to provide battery systems for its line of Vicinity Lightning EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks..
  • Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) fell 16.4% to $9.05. Shapeways Holdings S-1 showed registration for 35.5 million share and 4 million warrants to buy shares shelf offering.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) dropped 13.5% to $8.15.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 13.3% to $2.16 after jumping over 22% on Wednesday.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) dipped 12% to $100.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) dropped 11.4% to $25.61. Stronghold Digital Mining gained 52% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) fell 9.8% to $3.67. Alpine 4 Holdings said that it has acquired Identified Technologies.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) dropped 9.6% to $163.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) tumbled 9% to $3.05. Mercurity Fintech recently reports $5 million private placement of 571 million shares at $0.00875 per share.
  • OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) dropped 8.3% to $55.2 following Q3 results.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 7.2% to $1.68 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) fell 6.7% to $32.71 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered 2021 guidance.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 6.6% to $7.56 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

