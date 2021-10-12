46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares jumped 93.9% to close at $35.36 on Monday. The FDA removed the full clinical hold on Protagonist Therapeutics’ rusfertide clinical studies. Northland Capital Markets upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 75.1% to settle at $8.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Adamas Pharmaceuticals for $9.10 per share, or $450 million.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) surged 58.7% to close at $9.17. Pacira BioSciences agreed to acquire Flexion Therapeutics for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.00 per share in cash.
- ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) gained 26.9% to settle at $10.42.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) gained 25.8% to close at $3.02 in sympathy with the price of oil amid increased demand and limited supply.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) climbed 24% to close at $1.50 after the company filed Friday to withdraw its offering of shares.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) surged 23.8% to close at $8.28.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) surged 19.4% to close at $4.01.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) jumped 17.4% to close at $8.03.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) gained 16% to settle at $3.98.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) surged 15.6% to close at $12.79.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) jumped 15.4% to close at $11.25. Traders circulated Oct. 7 FDA approval for the company’s Dextenza.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 15.4% to settle at $3.29.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) surged 15.3% to settle at $2.57.
- Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) gained 14.8% to close at $49.00. JPMorgan initiated coverage of Dutch Bros with an Overweight rating and $47 price target, suggesting a 2% downside.
- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) jumped 14.5% to close at $14.66.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) surged 14.4% to close at $3.34.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) rose 13.7% to close at $21.72.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) surged 13.5% to close at $18.39 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $25 price target.
- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 12.5% to settle at $3.07 after the company received favorable ruling in Inter Partes Review against United Therapeutics patent.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) rose 11.4% to close at $15.01.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares surged 10.5% to settle at $7.40 after dropping over 14% on Friday.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) gained 9.4% to close at $1.16.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) climbed 7.5% to settle at $12.60.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) gained 6.4% to close at $4.84. Katapult Holdings became an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Program.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) gained 6.3% to close at $3.68 after the company announced it has purchased 33 additional fuel trucks, more than tripling the size of its delivery fleet.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) rose 5.2% to close at $4.89.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 4.7% to close at $3.58 in sympathy with the price of oil amid increased demand and limited supply.
Losers
- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares dipped 22.2% to close at $6.14 on Monday.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) fell 20.7% to settle at $9.87.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares dropped 19.1% to close at $49.35.
- Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) dipped 18.4% to settle at $22.60. Immuneering reported compelling preclinical data on IMM-1-104 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dropped 17.7% to close at $8.83.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares fell 17.4% to close at $19.18.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) dipped 15.7% to close at $20.11.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) dropped 14.6% to settle at $3.22.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) fell 14.3% to close at $50.59.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) dipped 13.8% to close at $2.30.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 13.5% to settle at $4.80 after jumping around 45% on Friday.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) dropped 12.9% to close at $26.46.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) fell 12.6% to close at $10.35. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, recently announced the presentation of new positive data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) dropped 11.8% to close at $6.90 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $14 to $5.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAGS) fell 11.5% to close at $32.37 after dropping 19% on Friday.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 11.1% to close at $1.84.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) fell 8.3% to close at $9.47.
- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) fell 5.3% to settle at $8.04. Meatech 3D recently said it is partnering with a collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with strategic players like Effie Epstein, to accelerate growth in developing, commercializing cultured meat production technologies.
