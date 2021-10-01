 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares climbed 38.3% to $6.23. Biomerica entered into a Supplier Agreement with Walmart to sell its EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 23% to $1.87 after jumping over 40% on Thursday.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) climbed 21.3% to $42.52 following data from Merck & Co's investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir, which boosted sentiment for Atea Pharmaceutical's AT-527, an oral antiviral drug candidate.
  • Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) surged 14.4% to $4.69.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) gained 14% to $14.03.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) rose 13.7% to $4.22.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 13.2% to $2.65. Quotient reported commencement of review process of expanded immunohematology technical file dossier by European Notified Body.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) surged 13% to $4.8050 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) gained 12.6% to $11.24.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 11.9% to $25.36. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 effective on Tuesday, October 5.
  • Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) gained 11.4% to $4.6550.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) jumped 9.4% to $82.17 after the company and Ridgeback announced investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% versus the placebo for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in Phase 3 interim analysis.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 8.2% to $0.6040 after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
  • QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) rose 8.2% to $5.80. QuickLogic reported a strategic investment by current shareholders. The company said it expects Q3 revenue of $3.8 million to $3.9 million.
  • Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 8.4% to $0.3810. Molecular Data recently closed its $15 million registered direct offering.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 8.9% to $0.8167 after climbing over 25% on Thursday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 43.5% to $7.79 after the company announced the FDA notified it that they identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
  • Spire Global, Inc.. (NYSE: SPIR) shares tumbled 43.3% to $7.11. Spire Global, Inc. recently appointed Dr. Kevin Petty as Vice President of Weather.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 35.8% to $27.12. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced new data from its COVID-19 antibody program.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) dropped 28% to $2.68 after the company announced a 4.3 million share offering at $3.25 per share.
  • IronNet, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares fell 22.7% to $13.18 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 21.9% to $33.98 in reaction to promising data from competitor Merck's COVID-19 antiviral candidate.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) fell 17.6% to $20.06. Immunome will present preclinical data on anti IL-38 antibody program at The American Association for Cancer Research NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • Benson Hill Inc. (NASDAQ: BHIL) fell 17.3% to $5.89.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares fell 16.6% to $1.4601 after jumping 60% on Thursday.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dipped 16.6% to $104.24 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is exploring an acquisition of NeoGenomics.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dropped 16.3% to $4.4591. Clarus Therapeutics filed for offer and sale of up to 19.82 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 16.2% to $173.56 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 16.1% to $0.3881. Farmmi recently agreed to acquire all the shares of Jiangxi Xiangbo Agriculture and Forestry Development Co., Ltd (Xiangbo) for about RMB70 million.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell 15.1% to $6.78. Lordstown Motors issued production and financial update. Foxconn will purchase $50 million of Lordstown common stock at price of $6.8983 per share.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) dropped 15% to $46.40 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 14.7% to $3.26 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 12.3% to $337.31 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%. Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer at Moderna, made a large insider sell on September 30, according to a new SEC filing.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 11.3% to $2.73. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro with a Buy rating and announced price target of $8.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) declined 10.2% to $245.21 in reaction to positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50%. BioNTech dosed the first patient with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in Phase 2 clinical trial.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

