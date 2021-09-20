 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) jumped 145% to $6.86 after declining around 17% on Friday.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) jumped 30.6% to $7.68 after the company disclosed Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) climbed 16.2% to $1.6506 after jumping 9% on Friday.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) gained 15.1% to $30.20.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) surged 14.5% to $8.13 after gaining 18% on Friday.
  • LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares gained 13.5% to $6.40.
  • Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) surged 13.2% to $13.10.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) jumped 11.9% to $3.6824 after the company announced Phase 2 data demonstrating reduction in plasma phenylalanine levels in patients with phenylketonuria.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 11.4% to $3.0750 after the company announced a mini oral presentation highlighting updated data from the ongoing investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 9.7% to $12.13.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) surged 8.8% to $102.38. Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. agreed to acquire Brooks Automation’s Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion.
  • The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) jumped 8.6% to $11.26. Piper Sandler upgraded The One Group Hospitality from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 8.3% to $188.56 as the company announced results from the 600mg BID dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 KRYSTAL–1 study evaluating adagrasib in heavily pretreated colorectal cancer patients harboring a KRASG12C mutation.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 7.4% to $2.6850 after declining 18% on Friday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 26.1% to $1.1750. The company's affiliate, eMapgo, recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to launch autonomous driving services for automakers.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares dipped 19.7% to $18.40 after the company reported final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 data with plinabulin/docetaxel combination versus docetaxel alone at the ESMO 2021 event.
  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 18.5% to $14.40. Helbiz shares jumped around 97% on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 16.5% to $14.64. JP Morgan downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $49 price target. The FDA recently placed a clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide development program.
  • 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dropped 16.1% to $1.7195.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) tumbled 15.6% to $27.39. Esports Technologies reported a strategic license agreement with Aspire Global to integrate Esports Technologies proprietary odds modeling, market creation and trading feed into Aspire's esports platform.
  • Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) dropped 13.1% to $24.75. Immuneering, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $1.61 per share.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dipped 13% to $10.42.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 11.8% to $11.42 after jumping over 10% on Friday.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 11.7% to $9.90 following a 4% drop on Friday. Golden Ocean Group, last month, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue increase of 137.2% year-over-year to $275.7 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) dropped 11.6% to $8.91.
  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) dipped 11.3% to $32.81. James P. Scopa, Director at Dice Therapeutics, made a large insider buy on September 15.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) fell 10.6% to $6.15.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 9.8% to $16.60. Grindrod Shipping reported closing of IVS Bulk financing and IVS Phoenix acquisition.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 8.8% to $1.25 after surging 20% on Friday.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 8.3% to $4.40 after jumping over 20% on Friday. The company, last month, reported Q2 results.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) shares fell 7.3% to $43.64 after jumping 29% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) shares fell 7.2% to $4.6662. Sharplink Gaming recently teamed with NFL team Minnesota Vikings to provide its fans with a free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) fell 7.1% to $67.02. Laredo Petroleum announced signing of purchase and sale agreement to acquire 20,000 net acres in Western Glasscock County from Pioneer Natural Resources for $230 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 6.4% to $1.03 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) fell 6% to $7.18.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATER + ASTS)

Aterian Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: BBIG Tops List With Katapult, Aterian Right Behind
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
AST SpaceMobile Looks To Be Getting Ready To Break Past Resistance
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com