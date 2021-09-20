35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) jumped 145% to $6.86 after declining around 17% on Friday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) jumped 30.6% to $7.68 after the company disclosed Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) climbed 16.2% to $1.6506 after jumping 9% on Friday.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) gained 15.1% to $30.20.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) surged 14.5% to $8.13 after gaining 18% on Friday.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares gained 13.5% to $6.40.
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) surged 13.2% to $13.10.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) jumped 11.9% to $3.6824 after the company announced Phase 2 data demonstrating reduction in plasma phenylalanine levels in patients with phenylketonuria.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 11.4% to $3.0750 after the company announced a mini oral presentation highlighting updated data from the ongoing investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 9.7% to $12.13.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) surged 8.8% to $102.38. Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. agreed to acquire Brooks Automation’s Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) jumped 8.6% to $11.26. Piper Sandler upgraded The One Group Hospitality from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 8.3% to $188.56 as the company announced results from the 600mg BID dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 KRYSTAL–1 study evaluating adagrasib in heavily pretreated colorectal cancer patients harboring a KRASG12C mutation.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 7.4% to $2.6850 after declining 18% on Friday.
Losers
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 26.1% to $1.1750. The company's affiliate, eMapgo, recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to launch autonomous driving services for automakers.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares dipped 19.7% to $18.40 after the company reported final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 data with plinabulin/docetaxel combination versus docetaxel alone at the ESMO 2021 event.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 18.5% to $14.40. Helbiz shares jumped around 97% on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 16.5% to $14.64. JP Morgan downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $49 price target. The FDA recently placed a clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide development program.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dropped 16.1% to $1.7195.
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) tumbled 15.6% to $27.39. Esports Technologies reported a strategic license agreement with Aspire Global to integrate Esports Technologies proprietary odds modeling, market creation and trading feed into Aspire's esports platform.
- Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) dropped 13.1% to $24.75. Immuneering, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $1.61 per share.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dipped 13% to $10.42.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 11.8% to $11.42 after jumping over 10% on Friday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 11.7% to $9.90 following a 4% drop on Friday. Golden Ocean Group, last month, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue increase of 137.2% year-over-year to $275.7 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) dropped 11.6% to $8.91.
- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) dipped 11.3% to $32.81. James P. Scopa, Director at Dice Therapeutics, made a large insider buy on September 15.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) fell 10.6% to $6.15.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 9.8% to $16.60. Grindrod Shipping reported closing of IVS Bulk financing and IVS Phoenix acquisition.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 8.8% to $1.25 after surging 20% on Friday.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 8.3% to $4.40 after jumping over 20% on Friday. The company, last month, reported Q2 results.
- ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) shares fell 7.3% to $43.64 after jumping 29% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) shares fell 7.2% to $4.6662. Sharplink Gaming recently teamed with NFL team Minnesota Vikings to provide its fans with a free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) fell 7.1% to $67.02. Laredo Petroleum announced signing of purchase and sale agreement to acquire 20,000 net acres in Western Glasscock County from Pioneer Natural Resources for $230 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 6.4% to $1.03 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) fell 6% to $7.18.
