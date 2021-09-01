 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) shares jumped 108.2% to $10.62. The stock started trading on Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 36.4% to $7.00. Sequential Brands Group recently commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) surged 30% to $3.89 after the company, and MD Anderson, announced an additional license agreement for use of CaspaCIDe safety switch.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares climbed 29.9% to $3.7646 after the company announced new PCT filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) gained 22.8% to $8.02. Evaxion Biotech, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 19.4% to $123.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) surged 19.1% to $25.85 after gaining 22% on Tuesday.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 18.8% to $3.85. The company markets saliva test for diabetes management and previously announced collaboration on covid-19 diagnostic with Harvard's Wyss Institute.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 18.6% to $7.98.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) jumped 18% to $3.48.
  • Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) gained 16.5% to $17.03. Humacyte, which merged with the special purpose acquisition company Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp last week, received an immediate capital infusion from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) rose 16% to $3.33.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) jumped 15% to $13.76. Cano Health CEO Marlow Hernandez, last week, reported purchase of 68,732 shares at an average price of $7.85 per share in Form 4.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) gained 15% to $120.47 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 46% year-on-year, to $2.31 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.14 billion.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) surged 14.3% to $5.90.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 14.1% to $68.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY22 sales guidance.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) gained 12.8% to $64.80. REVOLVE Group's FORWARD named Kendall Jenner as the new Creative Director.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 12.5% to $0.7094. Baudax Bio’s CFO Richard Casten recently reported the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.51 per share in a Form 4 filing.
  • Intercure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) gained 11.5% to $6.89.
  • Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) shares rose 9.5% to $5.27. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Field Trip Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares rose 8.7% to $12.80 after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 8.2% to $9.80.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 6% to $3.34 after surging over 13% on Tuesday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares tumbled 22.2% to $3.2320 after jumping 59% on Tuesday.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) dropped 18.4% to $18.65.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 14.1% to $9.84 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results. Vera Bradley said it continued to experience supply chain challenges and significantly increased freight and tariff expenses.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 14% to $24.45.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 13.5% to $27.14 on continued volatility as the stock has been circulated as a short squeeze name.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dipped 12.5% to $5.12.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) fell 12.3% to $9.70 after gaining 17% on Tuesday.
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) dropped 11.3% to $8.87. POINT Biopharma Global, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) fell 11% to $8.89 after dipping around 38% on Tuesday. The company was recently granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
  • Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) fell 10.9% to $5.90. Elys Game Technology reported license approval with Grand Central in Washington DC.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 10% to $5.27. So-Young is expected to report Q2 financial results on September 10, 2021.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 9% to $18.19. Lucid Group recently said it will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 8.8% to $48.34. Valneva recently commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) dipped 7.5% to $69.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 6.9% to $6.08. Mesoblast shares fell over 10% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAMC + ABVC)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Campbell Soup Profit Beats Estimates
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
ABVC: Company Continues to Advance Lead Assets & Earlier Stage Candidates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com