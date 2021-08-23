35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares climbed 187.8% to $17.53 after the company agreed to be acquired by Pfizer for $18.50 per share, implying an equity value of $2.26 billion.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 56.8% to $6.02. The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Vivos Therapeutics’ mmRNA (modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance) obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) device.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 26.2% to $0.9592. Greenpro Capital shares gained 16% on Friday after the company announced its Angkasa-X signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silkwave Holdings to form a joint venture partnership to develop a GEO-LEO integrated satellite Network and services platform.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) climbed 24% to $1.60. CASI Pharmaceuticals Chairman & CEO Wei-Wu He acquired a total of 480000 shares at an average price of $1.28.
- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) shares rose 23.9% to $15.98 after the company agreed to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 20.6% to $2.5701 after dropping 40% on Friday. Endo International, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) surged 19.7% to $74.92 in sympathy with Trillium Therapeutics which announced an acquisition by Pfizer Monday.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) gained 19.4% to $7.52. UBS and Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) jumped 17.7% to $2.59 after the company announced FDA approval of its New Drug Application for Gvoke for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) surged 17% to $19.32.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares surged 15.9% to $23.40.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 15.3% to $6.82.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 15.3% to $5.13 following a 25% surge on Friday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) jumped 15.2% to $12.43.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 14.3% to $10.00.
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) jumped 13.7% to $16.11 as the company agreed to be acquired by its sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 per unit.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) surged 13.3% to $29.79.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) gained 12.7% to $4.3634 after the company reported a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for Ablation Program.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) jumped 11% to $22.16.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 10.3% to $384.64. The FDA has approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first to receive full FDA approval.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 10.1% to $66.50 after the company announced it presented data on new SLEEK gene editing technology at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Genome Engineering: CRISPR Frontiers meeting.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 9.3% to $1.9790. Yunhong CTI recently reported a deal to sell its Flexo Universal Unit for $500,000.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 8% to $8.70 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) gained 7% to $3.7250. PharmaCyte Biotech recently announced a $70 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) rose 3.4% to $50.36. The FDA has approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first to receive full FDA approval. Pfizer Inc also agreed to acquire Trillium Therapeutics for $18.50 per share, equivalent to an implied equity value of $2.26 billion.
Losers
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) dropped 19.2% to $15.49 after jumping over 200% on Friday. Regencell Bioscience reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares dipped 15.7% to $1.7150 after the company announced a 1.36 million share stock offering priced at $2.10 per share.
- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) dropped 13.6% to $7.04. Marketwise recently reported Q2 sales of $142.10 million.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) fell 11.6% to $6.70. Airspan Networks, on Friday, reported Q2 sales of $42.00 million, up from $27.80 million year over year.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dropped 11.7% to $8.87. Youdao is expected to report Q2 results on August 31, 2021.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares fell 9.9% to $5.02.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 9.4% to $9.29 after gaining 15% on Friday. The company recently said its revenue rose 144% year-on-year.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) dropped 8.7% to $3.3858. The company recently said it swung to a Q2 profit.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 6.9% to $11.81. Flora Growth shares surged 44% on Friday after the company reported its financial and operating results for the six months ending June 30, 2021, revealing revenues of over $2 million, compared to revenues of approximately $100 000 in the same period of last year.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 6.2% to $5.36. Geovax Labs shares surged around 33% on Friday after the company announced it presented COVID-19 vaccine data at the European Society of Medicine General Assembly.
