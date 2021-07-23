32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares rose 100.2% to $11.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 54.9% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain.
- Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) rose 54.1% to $30.72 in pre-market trading. Canadian company Magna International Inc agreed to buy Veoneer for about $3.8 billion in cash.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 32.2% to $21.75 in pre-market trading. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 63% on Thursday after the company announced the first successful commercial formulation for ZYESAMI, enabling volume manufacture, shipping and stockpiling of COVID-19 medication subject to regulatory approval.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 21.5% to $2.26 in pre-market trading.
- SigmaTron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 18.4% to $8.37 in pre-market trading. Sigmatron International recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17.4% year-on-year to $76 million.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) rose 16.8% to $73.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat Q3 sales guidance. The company also saw daily active users increase 23% year over year to 293 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares rose 16.1% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will present trial design for CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) rose 12.6% to $3.67 in pre-market trading. AgriFORCE Growing Systems promoted Troy McClellan to President of AgriFORCE Solutions.
- Elite Education Group International Ltd (NASDAQ: EEIQ) rose 9.8% to $4.70 in pre-market trading. Elite Education Group recently reported 1H sales of $3.1 million, down from $6.1 million year over year.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 9.2% to $55.90 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued Q3 & FY21 EPS guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) shares rose 8.4% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after surging around 45% on Thursday.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 7% to $26.45 in pre-market trading. NeuroMetrix shares gained around 19% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 sales of $2.20 million, up from $1.36 million year over year.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares rose 7% to $3.22 in pre-market trading. On July 6, 2021, software solutions provider BSQUARE entered into a Side Letter with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million under the company’s Form S-3 filed on March 18.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 5.5% to $73.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 206 million monetizable daily active users, which was up from 186 million in the prior year and 199 million in the first quarter.
Losers
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) fell 50.2% to $3.19 in pre-market trading. New Oriental Education is expected to release Q4 earnings on August 3. Bloomberg reported that China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn non-profit.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NASDAQ: GOTU) shares fell 49% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Thursday. Bloomberg reported that China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn non-profit.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 48.3% to $10.62 in pre-market trading. TAL Education is expected to release quarterly earnings on August 5. Bloomberg reported that China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn non-profit.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) shares fell 34.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.
- Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) fell 28.6% to $0.90 in pre-market trading.
- China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: COE) fell 28.1% to $4.80 in pre-market trading. The company recent said it expects net revenues for the second quarter to be between RMB575 million and RMB580 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 20.3% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $3.0 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) shares fell 18.5% to $770.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS of $4.75, down from $4.88 year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidancebelow estimates.
- Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) fell 17.2% to $10.95 in pre-market trading. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares jumped 138% on Thursday after the company announced its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy demonstrated potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the COVID-19 Delta variant in vitro..
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 15% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on ADVM-022 and the INFINITY trial in patients with diabetic macular edema. SVB Leerink maintained Adverum Biotechnologies with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.
- PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 12.3% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after surging around 30% on Thursday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares fell 12.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. India Globalization Capital jumped 89% on Thursday after the company announced the issuance of a patent for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease using THC.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 10.5% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday.
- Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API) shares fell 9.4% to $30.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Thursday.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 8.2% to $9.37 in pre-market trading. Daxor recently announced a non-government distribution agreement with Concordance Healthcare Solutions.
- RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: RLX) fell 7.2% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Thursday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 7% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
