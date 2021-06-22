34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares surged 45.5% to $34.03. Nicolet Bankshares reported a deal to buy County Bancorp.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares climbed 41.7% to $11.05 following exclusive Benzinga reporting the company will buyback up to $2 million of its stock. Company CEO told Benzinga ALFI's stock is "undervalued based on pipeline projections and identified opportunity."
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) gained 29% to $3.5738 after the company reported major technology advancements in Artificial Intelligence with new audio content processing methodology.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) gained 22.2% to $35.30 after the company and CollPlant announced an agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares climbed 21.1% to $17.08 after the company agreed to be acquired by Constant Contact for $240 million.
- Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) gained 19.9% to $5.42. Gold Royalty announced inclusion in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Gold Royalty with a Buy and raised the price target from $7.25 to $7.5.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 19.6% to $1.34 after it was disclosed in a Form4 filing the company COO Daniel Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the company stock at an average price of $1.19.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 17.4% to $3.37 after the company announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) surged 15.6% to $13.00.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 13.8% to $23.16 after the company announced the prepayment of term loan debt and $250 million share repurchase authorization.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares rose 13% to $5.76 after company director Robert Carey disclosed the purchase of 350K shares of the company's stock at an average price of $5.36.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 12.2% to $5.02 after surging around 12% on Monday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 11.5% to $6.57.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) gained 11.4% to $139.83 after the company announced that technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake would make a $1 billion investment in senior convertible notes to support its continued business transformation.
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) surged 11.4% to $24.86.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 11.2% to $222.96 as the company said it has completed at-the-market equity offering program.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) surged 9.7% to $182.75 on a report suggesting the company is exploring a sale. Also, JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $175 to $198.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) gained 9.6% to $33.09.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares rose 7.5% to $41.51.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dipped 29.3% to $6.65 after climbing over 73% on Monday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 16.4% to $12.18 after dropping 12% on Monday.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 14.2% to $7.01. BIT Mining announced the delivery of the first batch of its cryptocurrency mining machines to Kazakhstan.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 12.5% to $17.11 after the company announced a $140 million at-the-market equity offering.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 12.1% to $15.00 after jumping more than 46% on Monday.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dipped 11.7% to $3.40. Onion Global, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) declined 11.5% to $24.63 amid a drop in Bitcoin.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dropped 11% to $2.98 amid a drop in Bitcoin.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 10.5% to $3.14.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 9.6% to $1.50 after surging 15% on Monday.
- Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) shares declined 9.4% to $3.59.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dipped 9.4% to $6.56. The company last week priced its IPO at $8 a share.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 8.2% to $2.9574.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc.. (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares fell 7.7% to $50.22 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten secondary offering of 7,417,929 shares of its Class A common stock.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 7.6% to $3.1401. SOS recently reported a joint venture with Niagara Development.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas