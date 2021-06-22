 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares surged 45.5% to $34.03. Nicolet Bankshares reported a deal to buy County Bancorp.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares climbed 41.7% to $11.05 following exclusive Benzinga reporting the company will buyback up to $2 million of its stock. Company CEO told Benzinga ALFI's stock is "undervalued based on pipeline projections and identified opportunity."
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) gained 29% to $3.5738 after the company reported major technology advancements in Artificial Intelligence with new audio content processing methodology.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) gained 22.2% to $35.30 after the company and CollPlant announced an agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures.
  • SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares climbed 21.1% to $17.08 after the company agreed to be acquired by Constant Contact for $240 million.
  • Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) gained 19.9% to $5.42. Gold Royalty announced inclusion in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Gold Royalty with a Buy and raised the price target from $7.25 to $7.5.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 19.6% to $1.34 after it was disclosed in a Form4 filing the company COO Daniel Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the company stock at an average price of $1.19.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 17.4% to $3.37 after the company announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) surged 15.6% to $13.00.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 13.8% to $23.16 after the company announced the prepayment of term loan debt and $250 million share repurchase authorization.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares rose 13% to $5.76 after company director Robert Carey disclosed the purchase of 350K shares of the company's stock at an average price of $5.36.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 12.2% to $5.02 after surging around 12% on Monday.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 11.5% to $6.57.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) gained 11.4% to $139.83 after the company announced that technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake would make a $1 billion investment in senior convertible notes to support its continued business transformation.
  • Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) surged 11.4% to $24.86.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 11.2% to $222.96 as the company said it has completed at-the-market equity offering program.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) surged 9.7% to $182.75 on a report suggesting the company is exploring a sale. Also, JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $175 to $198.
  • Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) gained 9.6% to $33.09.
  • DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares rose 7.5% to $41.51.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dipped 29.3% to $6.65 after climbing over 73% on Monday.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 16.4% to $12.18 after dropping 12% on Monday.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 14.2% to $7.01. BIT Mining announced the delivery of the first batch of its cryptocurrency mining machines to Kazakhstan.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 12.5% to $17.11 after the company announced a $140 million at-the-market equity offering.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 12.1% to $15.00 after jumping more than 46% on Monday.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dipped 11.7% to $3.40. Onion Global, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) declined 11.5% to $24.63 amid a drop in Bitcoin.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dropped 11% to $2.98 amid a drop in Bitcoin.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 10.5% to $3.14.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 9.6% to $1.50 after surging 15% on Monday.
  • Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) shares declined 9.4% to $3.59.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dipped 9.4% to $6.56. The company last week priced its IPO at $8 a share.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 8.2% to $2.9574.
  • Focus Financial Partners Inc.. (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares fell 7.7% to $50.22 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten secondary offering of 7,417,929 shares of its Class A common stock.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 7.6% to $3.1401. SOS recently reported a joint venture with Niagara Development.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALF + ADIL)

EXCLUSIVE: Alfi Rally Continues Following $2M Buyback Announcement
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Korn Ferry Tops Q4 Estimates
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com