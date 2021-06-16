36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Opthea Limited (NASDAQ: OPT) shares surged 50.7% to $13.28. The company recently appointed Mrs. Karen Adams as Vice President of Finance and Company Secretary.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) shares jumped 45% to $9.19 after Elanco announced an agreement to acquire the company for $9.25 per share.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 41.2% to $6.85 after the company announced that the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 29% to $6.53. Torchlight Energy Resources shares jumped around 42% on Tuesday after the company late Monday declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares climbed 27.3% to $2.61.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) surged 22% to $4.98. Gaucho Group highlighted the launch of its Amazon Storefront.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) gained 16% to $7.03 after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 16% to $0.7997.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 15.2% to $2.3499 after a 13G filing from Ra Capital showed a 7.5% stake in the company.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares climbed 14.3% to $3.12 after the company announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Chipolo.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) gained 14.3% to $6.78 after Viavi submitted a proposal to buy the company for $7.50 per share.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 14% to $16.11 as the company announced results from a prespecified 6-week interim analysis of its Phase 1 trial of ALT-801 in healthy, overweight, and obese volunteers.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) jumped 12.3% to $40.40 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $52 price target.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 12% to $7.80 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday announced an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging and shipment of 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber and Lyft drivers.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped 11% to $47.90 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $86 to $91.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 9.8% to $7.20. SPI Energy’s unit, Phoenix Motorcars, recently announced it started production of third-generation electric products.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 9.8% to $10.11. PDS Biotechnology shares fell over 28% on Tuesday after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 5,294,118 shares at $8.50 per share.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) rose 9.1% to $4.0660. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Entera Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 8.1% to $21.50 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares rose 7.5% to $9.77 after the company announced the launch of an online EV pre-booking service for its new GEL-1800 1.8 ton Electric Loader and its GEX-8000 Electric Excavator.
Losers
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) fell 22.4% to $3.13 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares at $3/share for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares dipped 19% to $10.95. Alzamend Neuro shares jumped 170% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 18.5% to $4.5050 after the company priced public offering of 4.706 million shares of Class A common stock at $4.25 per share.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) fell 14.9% to $8.71. Paratek Pharmaceuticals initiated Phase 2b trial evaluating Nuzyra (omadacycline) for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Pulmonary Disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc).
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) dropped 14.2% to $8.39. Morgan Stanley, last week, downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $10.2 price target.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 13.2% to $3.9150, continuing down from Tuesday. The stock initially gained on Tuesday after the company announced it secured $315 million in financing, but sold off.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) dropped 12% to $8.48. Fusion Pharmaceuticals recently announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) fell 11.3% to $2.65.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dipped 10.4% to $25.85. China is planning a tough crackdown on the country's $120 billion private tutoring industry, Reuters reported.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) fell 10.4% to $14.04. China is planning a tough crackdown on the country's $120 billion private tutoring industry, Reuters reported.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 9.4% to $2.90 after jumping 19% on Tuesday.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) dropped 8.1% to $23.23 after the company reported results fro its fourth quarter.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares fell 7.8% to $3.8322. Clearside Biomedical shares surged around 38% on Tuesday after the company announced safety results from Cohort 1 of OASIS, its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX in wet AMD. Primary endpoints in Cohort 1 were achieved.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 6.6% to $76.24. Oracle reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 6.3% to $1.7050. Document Security Systems shares fell 34% on Tuesday after the company announced it priced a $43.5 million public offering of common stock. The public offering equates to 29,000,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $1.50 per share.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 5% to $85.66 after announcing May user statistics. In the month of May, daily active users were 43.0 million for Roblox. This figure was up 28% year-over-year and down 1% from the month of April..
